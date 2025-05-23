Preston & Steve Show Livestream Friday, May 23, 2025 – Live from Keenan’s

P&S Livestream is powered by Neumann University, Come Discover the NU You

The Preston & Steve Show Livestream Friday, May 23, 2025 Rundown

News & Sports (00:07:23) Criminals posing as vendors were able to hack into the Philadelphia school district's banking system and stole thousands of dollars. A jury convicted a Philadelphia woman who snuck on to a flight to Paris back in 2024. SEPTA is going to install classrooms in the Wanamaker building to teach new operators. Nick reads the sports updates.

Entertainment Report (00:23:52) Taylor Swift is no longer required to testify in Justin Baldoni's legal dispute with Blake Lively. Megan Fox claims that her baby with MGK was unplanned but it was a nice surprise. Jon Hamm caught a ball at an NBA game, it was awkward. The man who drove through Jennifer Aniston’s front gate has been deemed mentally unfit to stand trial, but he’ll be reexamined by a second doctor. Despite the rumors around Tom Cruise and Ana De Armas, she said it’s purely professional. Jimmy Kimmel has been added to the latest Smurfs movie. The Michael Jackson biopic might be coming out later than anticipated with a new release date of 2026. Thomas Hayden Church has joined the show Tires for Season 2. Zach Braff has been confirmed for the Scrubs reboot. Netflix is making a documentary about the Ocean Gate disaster. They announce movies opening and play the clips.

Vanya Sax Performs National Anthem (00:47:20) Vanya Sax performs the National Anthem to officially start the live broadcast!

Scott Keenan Officially Open’s the Bar (01:00:04) Scott talks about the bar and officially opens it to the crowd!

Crowd Surfing (01:04:54) Contestants will sit in a plastic tub and be lifted into the crowd. Someone in the crowd will hold a replica of the NFC East Banner, then a Championship banner, then a Bird Bot, and finally the Lombardi trophy. To win, the contestant will have to grab each of these items in the fastest time.

Bizarre File (01:31:25) A tiki boat recued a bleeding, drunken man in the water. A repeat sex offender has been arrested again for masturbating in a grocery store. A guy got arrested after loudly announcing if anyone found his missing cocaine.

Seagull Screech-Off (01:39:21) Contestants step up to the mic and give their best seagull impression to try and win the Morey’s Piers prize!

Poop VS. Pope (02:10:11) Contestants will be in a relay race. They have to run down the block and back and slam two beers. The two teams are Popes and Poops. Who will win?

The Delco Deuce (02:23:52) In honor of the Delco Pooper, Casey simulates pooping in contestants' mouths. Each contestant has to identify the food substance to win a prize.

Crowd Karaoke Part 1 (02:51:22) The theme is TV show intro songs. The crowd sings the lyrics and the contestant has to guess the song.

Live Log Part 2:

Crowd Karaoke Part 2 (00:07:43) After technical difficulties, Crowd Karaoke continues.