PHOTOS: Preston & Steve’s Opening of the Jersey Shore at Keenan’s in North Wildwood

The Preston & Steve Show's annual broadcast from Keenan's Irish Pub in North Wildwood.

What a way to kickoff the summer than with a couple thousand of our closest friends! To top it off, this year was the 20th anniversary of the 93.3 WMMR Morning Show hosting the annual broadcast on the Friday before Memorial Day Weekend.

As is tradition, the line to get in wrapped around the block filled with thirsty party goers waiting for the doors to open at 6:30am. Once the seats filled by 6:35am, Preston & Steve finished their early morning Entertainment News segment and welcomed a new guest to the stage. Vayna Sax, the saxophonist who wowed Philadelphia last year with the National Anthem before the Eagles game was on hand to get the morning started. Once he hit the last note of the song, the crowd erupted into applause and the bar was officially open.

That's when the craziness really began. The contest portion of the day started with another tradition: Crowd Surfing. That's when two petite listeners get hosted above the crowd and passed around the room. This year, the crowd surfer was dressed a Swoop and tasked with recreating the path to the Super Bowl. They tapped NFC East banner, NFC banner, and Bird Bot before making their way to the Lombardi Trophy.

The crowd favorite, Seagull Screeching contest returned. Kevin stole the show, before the real seagull impressions had everyone instinctively protecting their breakfast sammies. We did another pass at the beer run: this year’s theme was Poop vs. Pope, celebrating Delco’s finest moments from the past month. Followed by Delco Ducer, where Casey paid extra homage to his hometown celeb.

The theme for Crowd Karaoke, where the crowd sings lyrics to and a blind folded contestant has to guess which famous song they're singing, was TV theme songs. Then the morning wrapped with a Papel Cleanse Baptism of Beer and crowd surfing.