How a Recent Metallica Show Saved the Lives of a Virginia Family

Metallica performed at Virginia Tech's Lane Stadium on May 7. As it turns out, that show inadvertently saved the lives of a local family.



WDBJ in Roanoke, Va. reports that at 2 a.m. on the day of the Metallica show, a pickup truck slammed into the living room of the home belonging to the McKee family. David and Kristin McKee had tickets to take their 14-year-old daughter, Madeline, to the show.



So, how are those two facts connected? Kristin explained that she and David are often up late watching TV, but since they wanted to be well-rested for the show, they went to bed early that night. Had they stayed up late as usual, David and Kristin could have been seriously injured or worse.



Kristin told WDBJ, "We were so fortunate that that night, my daughter could walk down that hallway and found us in the rubble, and you know, I thank God every day and Metallica for saving us because that’s exactly what did it."



Madeline later sent an email to Metallica thanking them for saving her parents' lives and wished them luck on the rest of their tour.