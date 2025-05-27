My Unforgettable Metallica Weekend

I'm truly at a lost for words. Not something you would typically like to hear from the storyteller but hey its the truth! I'll do my best to properly articulate what this Metallica weekend meant to me. Frankly its hard to convey these emotions concisely so forgive my rambles in advance.

I've been a devote Metallica fan since the moment I heard them being played on MMR. I remember turning to my mom after hearing "Enter Sandman" for the first time on the radio. I turned to her wide eyed going "WHAT....IS.....THIS!". She chuckled and went "Well if you like that one maybe you'll enjoy this..." and handed me a copy of Master of Puppets (Yes my mom is absolutely the coolest). It changed the course of my life forever because I was hooked! I quickly found other like minded people who enjoyed this music and made life long bonds with them.

The gentleman with the red headband and Slayer t-shirt is one of my best friends Sean. We would sit in his basement growing up jamming all of Metallica's records, watching their legendary concert footage and saying "One day that'll be us". We've been to many shows together but this weekend was something special.

Yes it was a No Repeat Weekend meaning 2 completely different setlists and openers each night which was worth the price of admission. It was, however, where I was located for both nights that took me completely by surprise and it was when I felt my friend Sean and I could say it was indeed us.

The Metallica Snake Pit

Ryan Shuttleworth

Since the Bay Arena thrashers were playing in the round at Lincoln Financial Field, they decided naturally the stage should be setup in a circular fashion as well. It resembled more like a donut really. And inside of that stage was a very small pit arena the band dubbed "The Snake Pit". They started doing this during the time of the Black Album (fitting name give the snake on the front cover). It is the most coveted of tickets in the Metallica fandom and somehow this punk kid from Jersey found his way in there.

It was quite the emotional rollercoaster which may seem shocking for a heavy metal show. People just imagine mosh pits with big, scary and angry people who are out for blood. While that's partially true, the folks you meet at heavy metal shows are also the kindest, most welcoming people you will meet. It's essentially a mishmash of outcasts, freaks and weirdos celebrating a collective love of music. And experiencing that love mere inches from some of my musical heroes with people I've spent my life with and some I just met was spiritual. From seeing Kirk Hammett play Peter Green's legendary "Greeny" guitar live to singing every song with James Hetfield until my voice gave out, it's hard not to find rock and roll romantic.

Ryan Shuttleworth

To quote MMR alumni Kevin Gunn referencing his favorite artist Bruce Springsteen "Whatever music takes you somewhere...I only pray you find something that makes you feel good in your life and inspires you as much as this music has done for me". This band is that thing for me and perhaps it is for you as well. Whatever band or artist it may be, we love celebrating them all here at WMMR.

Metallica has always referenced their fan base as the "family". We here at MMR certainly understand that sentiment as we often refer to our collective in the same vein. And the best was to celebrate those individuals would be the family reunion we commonly refer to as concerts. Music is the grand unifier and to sing, dance, headbang and mosh with those around you is the most joyous of times. Truly a weekend for the history books for the Metallica and WMMR family!