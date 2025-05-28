ContestsMMR Rock Shop
LISTEN LIVE

Beastie Boys Settle Lawsuit Over Unauthorized Use of ‘Sabotage’ by Chili’s

The Beastie Boys, Universal Music Group (UMG), and Brinker International, the parent company of Chili’s, have finally settled their legal fight over the unauthorized use of  “Sabotage” in social media…

Queen Quadri
(L-R) Musicians Adam Horovitz, Mike Diamond and Adam Yauch of the Beastie Boys arrive at the 11th Annual Webby Awards at Chipriani Wall Street June 5, 2007 in New York City.
Bryan Bedder via Getty Images

The Beastie Boys, Universal Music Group (UMG), and Brinker International, the parent company of Chili's, have finally settled their legal fight over the unauthorized use of  "Sabotage" in social media ads. The court papers filed on May 21 indicate that all parties have reached an agreement to end the case.

The issue started with a Chili's ad from November 2022. According to court documents obtained by PEOPLE, the advertisement featured "three characters wearing obvious 70s-style wigs, fake mustaches, and sunglasses, who were intended to evoke the three members of the Beastie Boys," very similar to the music video starring the Beastie Boys. 

Using their song "Sabotage" and imitating their music video for the ad without their permission allegedly infringed on the group's ownership of the song, protected by the US Copyright Office.

"The plaintiffs do not license 'Sabotage' or any of their other intellectual property for third-party product advertising purposes, and deceased Beastie Boys member Adam Yauch included a provision in his will prohibiting such uses," the lawsuit stated.

The band wanted nothing less than $150,000 for copyright breach. While the final sum stays private, both sides must file dismissal papers by July 7. The case marks another win for the group's strict control of their music.

In a twist, UMG filed its own case. They claim Brinker used other tracks from various artists, including Ariana Grande, Justin Bieber, and The Weeknd, in multiple Chili's social media ads without their permission.

Since Adam Yauch's (stage name MCA) death in 2012, the band has kept a tight watch on their songs. Back in 2024, they won $1.7 million in a similar case against Monster Energy when the drink maker used their music without asking.

Brinker International, which operates over 1,600 Chili's locations and 53 Maggiano's restaurants, must now finalize deals in both New York and Dallas courts to put this matter behind them.

Beastie Boys
Queen QuadriWriter
Related Stories
Black Crowes Carry the Rock & Roll Torch at Boston Calling Festival
MusicBlack Crowes Carry the Rock & Roll Torch at Boston Calling Festival
Hinder performs onstage during the Agency Group Party at at IEBA Conference Day 3 at the War Memorial Auditorium on October 9, 2012 in Nashville, Tennessee.
MusicHinder Drops First Album in 8 Years, Announces 30-City Summer TourLaura Adkins
A Perfect Circle Begins Work on First Album Since 2018
MusicA Perfect Circle Begins Work on First Album Since 2018Laura Adkins
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect