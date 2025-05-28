ContestsMMR Rock Shop
LISTEN LIVE

Win Tickets To Creed with Special Guests Daughtry and Mammoth

Here is another chance to win a pair of tickets as MMR Rocks Creed – Return of The Summer of ’99 Tour With special guest Daughtry and Mammoth Saturday, July…

Eric Simon
Creed w Daughtry Update 2025
In partnership with
Live Nation

Here is another chance to win a pair of tickets as MMR Rocks Creed - Return of The Summer of '99 Tour

With special guest Daughtry and Mammoth

Saturday, July 12th, 2025 at Freedom Mortgage Pavilion.

Tickets are on sale now via Ticketmaster.com.

CreedDaughtryMammoth WVH
Eric SimonWriter
Eric Simon is the Promotion Director for 93.3 WMMR. Eric has been working in radio for over 20 years, with experience in programming, event management and marketing. As Promotion Director at WMMR, Eric is responsible for internal and external communications, including digital content surrounding station initiatives and concert promotions.
Related Stories
Coolest Teacher 2025
Preston & SteveVOTE: Preston & Steve’s Coolest Teacher 2025The Preston & Steve Show
Preston &amp; Steve Tattoosday
ContestsTattoosday Entry Page: Your Chance To Win A Preston & Steve Themed Tattoo Every TuesdayThe Preston & Steve Show
Dunkin Workforce Visits promotional art featuring those words in white against a pink background.
ContestsPreston & Steve’s Dunkin Meal Deal Workforce VisitsEric Simon
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect