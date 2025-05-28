Happy Birthday to the Gypsy Queen, Momma BamBam

Happy Birthday to the heart and soul of our family — my beautiful, wild, gypsy music maiden, MOMMA BAMBAM!

Momma BamBam raised me right and kept this train a rollin’ on the tracks since before I could remember. She raised a whole tribe: Me, my sisters, their children, THEIR CHILDREN, and even alongside my neighborhood friends, and when I grew older, my band mates, and even made dinner for Tom Keifer! She did it all with a gentle patience, love, fire, and the perfect soundtrack playing in the background (Usually Aerosmith, because of course). Steven Tyler’s biggest fan and our family’s greatest cheerleader, you know all the good songs — and you live them out loud every single day.

She also put up with me and my Dad’s nonstop touring, DJ’ing, and all-around tomfoolery. She is a real-life Saint! Ask anybody you know! Momma BamBam is the first to know my Mummers theme, the one I call to tell good news, and she, of course, keeps me on my toes and reminds me sometimes that it’s best to be quiet! (Lol. What does that word mean, anyway?! I still don’t know!) Haha.

You’re not just a mother. You’re a grandmother, a great-grandmother, a fierce lioness, and the glue that holds each of our generations together. You’ve built a legacy of strength, compassion, and rhythm — and we are all better because of you. Every single day.

Thank you for your magic, your music, and your endless love, Mom. And for still taking care of this little 6’4 Italian boy… Even your furry grandsons, Hazzard and Zero know how much Grandma Vera is the Queen of the Castle! Keep dancing, keep singing, and keep being the fierce, beautiful woman we all look up to.

We love you more than words can say. Happy Birthday, Mom!