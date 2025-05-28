Hinder Drops First Album in 8 Years, Announces 30-City Summer Tour

After eight years of silence, Hinder struck back with Back to Life on May 23. Evil Teen Records released the band's seventh studio work, their first since 2017. This new album shows Hinder's fearless, energized approach to music.

The band starts a massive North American run. They'll blast through 30 cities until October, with stops at Aftershock, Louder Than Life, and Summer of '99 & Beyond. There's also a sold-out show at the Whisky a Go Go in Los Angeles.

In 2020, they had creative struggles and scrapped an entire album's worth of music. "When you've been writing songs for over 20 years, sometimes you run out of things to say," said drummer Cody Hanson to Stage Right Secrets.

The spark came from "Bring Me Back to Life." Marshal Dutton, who handles lead vocals, told Melodic Magazine it speaks to "overcoming a lack of inspiration." The album has 13 artistic tracks about personal struggle, growth, and perseverance. Hard-hitting songs "Live Without It" and "Don't Believe It" power through the new release. Softer cuts "Time to Breathe" and "Reminiscing You" add balance, while an acoustic gem, "Trying to Get Home," closes the show.

Major stops light up venues across the country. The band storms through Hopewell's Beacon Theatre on July 15, rocks Sioux Falls at The District on July 25, and shakes Mount Pleasant's Soaring Eagle Casino on August 23. Sacramento's Aftershock Festival wraps things up on October 5.