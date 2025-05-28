Preston & Steve’s Coolest Teacher Voting: Northeast Preparatory School
Fact: Teachers are Cool. But every high school student can name one teacher who they think is a little cooler than the rest. This is the chance to highlight those special…
But every high school student can name one teacher who they think is a little cooler than the rest. This is the chance to highlight those special educators.
Weekday mornings at 6:15 am, The Preston & Steve Show will randomly select an area high school to vote for their Coolest Teacher. Students from that school will have 24 hours to vote before the winner is announced and a new school is selected.
Yesterday’s Winning Teacher: Alicia Schiele from Henderson High School
Winning teachers, please call into The Preston & Steve Show: 610-660-9333.
All of the Coolest Teachers will receive a $50 Dunkin gift card, official Preston & Steve Coolest Teacher Mug & prestigious bragging rights.
Today's School: Northeast Preparatory School
Past winners of these prestigious bragging rights:
2025:
• Alicia Schiele, Henderson High School • Jessie Willing, The Shipley School • Timothy Spangler from Upper Merion • Mike McKeown from Collingswood High School • North Montco Technical, John Jacobs • Prep Charter School, Shawn MaGee • Pottsgrove, Alixandra McKown •
2024:
Triton Regional, Stephanie Nelson• Germantown Friends, Jesse Zeldes • Radnor, Drew Krupp • Paulsboro High School, Vito Mazzeo • Sun Valley, Joe Malaczewski • Christiana, Jeffrey Dombchik • Burlington Twp, Ron Caponigrio • Owen J. Roberts, Bill Crowl • Lenape, Nick Orphanos• Pennridge, Tammy Rissmiller • Conestoga, Alison Ferriola • Camden Academy, Louetta Rossi • Hatboro Horsham, Tim Enge • West Chester East, Chris Orlando • Lindenwold, Jeff Hanford • Gateway Regional, Ashlee Payne
2023:
Woodbury High School, John DiMarco • Academy Park High School, Hannah Thomas • The Baldwin School, Kenny Delio • Norristown Area High School, Maria Russo • Central Bucks South, Matthew Palmer • West Deptford High School, Mike Seeley • Haverford High School, Kelly March • Florence High School, Travis Breen • Penncrest High School , Paul Delprato • Villa Maria Academy, Amy Keglovits • Northeast High School, Matt Cieslinski • Bristol High School, Brian Swift • Roman Catholic, James Flannery • Salesianum School, Dennis Walker • Northern Burlington County, Melissa Murphy
Powered by:
2022:
Burlington Co Institute of Tech, Lauren Gebhart • Unionville, Nick DelDotto • Pitman, Sarah Mickle • Sterling High School, Tadd Kozeniewski • Pennsbury High School, Adam Knobler • Gloucester Catholic High School, Tom Flynn • Jenkintown Middle/High School, Paul Hamilton • Agnes Irwin Upper School, Patrick Beasom • Upper Dublin High School, Mychal Bligen • Springfield (MontCo), Becky Edelmayer • Upper Bucks Christian School • Pope John Paul II, Eric Wahl • Williamstown High School, Dominique Gaudio • Holy Ghost Prep, Amanda Coopersmith • Clearview Regional High School, Dennis Weaver • Dowingtown West, Christopher Cornine •
2021:
Upper Perkiomen, Tom Hontz • Delsea Regional, Jessica Ippolito • Bishop Shanahan, Brett • Strath Haven, Kevin Haney • Padua, Christine Campbell • New Hope-Solebury, Michael Bongiovanni • Springfield (DelCo), George Trout • Eastern Regional, Megan Liberti • Saint Mark’s, Brian Venti • Bishop McDevitt, Annmarie Heaps • Brandywine, Diana Rossi • Little Flower, Maria Murray • Downingtown West, Brian Hassel • Holy Ghost Prep, Justin Goulet • Plymouth Whitemarsh, Tom Rafferty • St. Elizabeth High School, Jordan Ashby • Upper Moreland, John Martin • Spring-Ford, Tara O’Toole • Quakertown, Kurt Amen • Cinnaminson, Mary Orphanos • Haddon Heights, Keith Chambers • Pitman High School, Matt Newcomb
2020:
Coatesville, Nicole Jordan • Lower Merion, Kevin Gruan • Ridley, Kevin Acker • Delran, Karen Schmidt • Villa Joseph Marie, Michael Pacenski • Paul VI, Michael Kelley • Gloucester County Institute of Technology, Marissa Stahl • Maple Shade, Erin Moran • Arthur P. Schalick High School, Lauren Galetto • Downingtown East, William Davis • Rancocas Valley, Damon Petras • Archmere Academy, John Jordan • St. Augustine Prep, Brendan Towell • Great Valley High School, Jessica Stanhagen • Glassboro, Michele Keating • Kennett High School, Michael Replogle • Pennsauken, Frank Stepnowski • Woodstown, Paul Kranz
2019:
St. Basil’s, Janet Iafrate • LaSalle, Gerry Miller • Lansdale Catholic, Jen Cooley • BucksCo Tech, Jim DiGuiseppe • Abington, Shawn Simmons • Henderson, Rob Beighley • Council Rock North, Phil Mann • Lower Moreland, Chelsea Dehner • Clearview, Kyle Rosa • Archbishop Ryan, Bill Finnegan • Cherry Hill West, Mrs. Bridget Garrity Bantle • Garnet Valley, Krista Thomas • Steinert, Lorraine Heisler • Highland, Christine Ciocco • North Montco Technical Career Center, Michele Christy • Carroll, Emma “Mac” Volpe • Rustin, Brad Harkins • Merion Mercy, Jessica Shields
2018:
Delran, Kevin Romanik • Methacton, Chet Czulada • Gwynedd Mercy, Caitlin Fasano • Washington Twp, Rick Ambacher • Germantown Academy, Bob Moyer • St. Hubert’s, Dave Schafer • Charter School of Wilmington, Dawn Vega • Malvern Prep, Mike Rawlings • Hallahan, Kathleen Tsakiris • Haddonfield Memorial, Sean Thomas • LaSalle, Anthony Mieczkowski • Garnet Valley, Paul Kazanjian • Harry S. Truman, Ed Black • Holy Cross, Ed Heffernan • Lenape HS, Nicole Mustaccio • Collingswood HS, Danielle Armano • Baptist Regional HS, Steve Weber • Father Judge HS, Dave Smith
2017:
Bensalem HS, Carly Najera • Florence HS, Julia Fenn • Palmyra HS (New Jersey), Daniel Licata • Agnes Irwin, David Marshall • William Tennent HS, Judy Weisensale • Archbishop Ryan, Rose Biron • Shawnee HS, Darcy Roth • West Chester East HS, John Gallo • Episcopal Academy, Steven Kerwin • Pottsgrove HD, John Shantz • Riverside HS, Daniel Stellwag • Cherokee HS, Rachel Senft • Interboro HS, Bill McLaughlin • Nazareth HS, Sara Martin • Radnor High School, Kasey LaMon • Woodbury HS, Vincent Doud •
2016:
Owen J. Roberts, Eric Gardman • Bristol HS, Liz Werner • Perkiomen Valley HS, Mark Ciccarone • Gateway Regional, Shawn Cunning • Haddon Township, Bob Quaile • Wissahickon HS, Sam Crofton • Williamstown HS, Gerald Votta • Souderton HS, Bre Dickerson • Bishop Eustace, Meghan Morgan • Mount Saint Joseph Academy, Bill Naydan • Clearview Regional HS, Tammy Murphy • Timber Creek Regional HS, Jack Campbell • Arts Academy at Benjamin Rush, Jon Goulet • Highland Regional, Ms. Kerrie Blash • Burlington Township, Ron Caponigro • CB West, Michael London •
2015:
Faith Christian Academy, Rebecca Shive • Upper Bucks Christian School, Stephen Duckworth • Northeast High School, Chris Johnson • Pope John Paul II, Amanda Birnbrauer • Lindenwold, Christine Jones • Upper Darby, Alex DiBiasi • Germantown Friends, Malik Mubashshir • Jenkintown, Ken Rodoff • Shipley School, Chris Simpson • Kingsway Regional, Patricia Benn • Northern Burlington Co Regional, Kristen Rombola • Norristown Area, Kyle Corcoran • Paulsboro, Andrea Lilley • Audubon, Ron Latham • Deptford Township, Catherine Schofield
2014:
Hill Top Prep, Ms. Ann Marie Kuvik • Bonner / Prendie, Mr. Joe Dolan • Millville, Michel Latore • Abington, Julie Martinez & Mindy Katz • Pennridge, Aliza Feldman • Springfield Montco, Ashley Fusarelli • Baldwin, Lisa Ameisen • Devon Prep, Melanie Picard • Cherry Hill West, Bryan Wright • West Catholic, Patricia Morgan • Springside Chestnut Hill, Michael Ferrier • Bucks County Technical High School, Bill Rigney • Academy at Palumbo, Erik Goldstein • Harriton, Matthew Scullin • Sun Valley, Paul Caroboni • Triton Regional High School, Tom Ambrose • Conwell Egan, Chris Dileonardo • Academy Park, Jessica Sacrenty • Camden Academy Charter High School, Robert Grochal • Central High School, William Graham
2013:
William Penn, Christopher Wellborn • Upper Dublin, Morgan Funsten • Christiana HS, Brynn Mulvihil • lRoman Catholic, John Coyle • Overbrook HS, Dan McGettian • Conestoga HS, Stephen Eberly • North Penn HS, Matt Klenk • Cherry Hill East, Greg Gagliardi • Archbishop Wood, Chris DiLeonadro • St. Joe’s Prep, Susie Cook • Gloucester Ca
The Preston & Steve Show has been a cornerstone of the Philly morning radio scene since 1998. Hosts Preston Elliot and Steve Morrison are joined by Casey Boy Foster, Kathy Romano, Nick McIlwain & Marisa Magnatta. Read on for all things rock, Philly, and everything in between.