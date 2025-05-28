ContestsMMR Rock Shop
LISTEN LIVE

Superman, Superman & God: Attorney At Law

Add The Preston & Steve Show’s Bizarre Files Podcast to your feed. Available here and wherever you get podcasts. Traditional attorneys wear cowboy hats, this guy prefers to be naked.

The Preston & Steve Show
Daily Rush - Superman, superman & god

Add The Preston & Steve Show's Bizarre Files Podcast to your feed. Available here and wherever you get podcasts.

Traditional attorneys wear cowboy hats, this guy prefers to be naked.

Daily Rush
The Preston & Steve ShowAuthor
The Preston & Steve Show has been a cornerstone of the Philly morning radio scene since 1998. Hosts Preston Elliot and Steve Morrison are joined by Casey Boy Foster, Kathy Romano, Nick McIlwain & Marisa Magnatta. Read on for all things rock, Philly, and everything in between.
Related Stories
P&amp;S Daily Stream 3 Wednesday
Preston & StevePreston & Steve Show Livestream Wednesday, May 28, 2025Marisa Magnatta
Coolest Teacher 2025
Preston & StevePreston & Steve’s Coolest Teacher Voting: Haddon Township High SchoolThe Preston & Steve Show
Coolest Teacher 2025
Preston & StevePreston & Steve’s Coolest Teacher Voting: Northeast Preparatory SchoolThe Preston & Steve Show
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect