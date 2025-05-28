Superman, Superman & God: Attorney At Law
Add The Preston & Steve Show’s Bizarre Files Podcast to your feed. Available here and wherever you get podcasts. Traditional attorneys wear cowboy hats, this guy prefers to be naked.
Add The Preston & Steve Show's Bizarre Files Podcast to your feed. Available here and wherever you get podcasts.
Traditional attorneys wear cowboy hats, this guy prefers to be naked.
The Preston & Steve Show has been a cornerstone of the Philly morning radio scene since 1998. Hosts Preston Elliot and Steve Morrison are joined by Casey Boy Foster, Kathy Romano, Nick McIlwain & Marisa Magnatta. Read on for all things rock, Philly, and everything in between.
Related Stories