Are You Of Intelligence Level?

Do any geniuses listen to our show? WHY?! A British toddler just became the youngest ever member of MENSA, so we wanted to meet members of the this elite group….

The Preston & Steve Show
A British toddler just became the youngest ever member of MENSA, so we wanted to meet members of the this elite group. Less then 3 seconds into the conversation we were already making fools of ourselves and drawing cats.

The Preston & Steve Show has been a cornerstone of the Philly morning radio scene since 1998. Hosts Preston Elliot and Steve Morrison are joined by Casey Boy Foster, Kathy Romano, Nick McIlwain & Marisa Magnatta. Read on for all things rock, Philly, and everything in between.
