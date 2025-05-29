Are You Of Intelligence Level?
Do any geniuses listen to our show? WHY?! A British toddler just became the youngest ever member of MENSA, so we wanted to meet members of the this elite group….
A British toddler just became the youngest ever member of MENSA, so we wanted to meet members of the this elite group. Less then 3 seconds into the conversation we were already making fools of ourselves and drawing cats.
