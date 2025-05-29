ContestsMMR Rock Shop
LISTEN LIVE

I Bleed For Preston & Steve Blood Drive Appointments June 12 & 13

Summer is the season of sun, fun, and… saving lives. This June, join the generous faaaaaamily of donors for one of the most anticipated  events in the region The I…

The Preston & Steve Show
Preston & Steve Blood Drive event art featuring a while blood drop against a red background.

Summer is the season of sun, fun, and… saving lives. This June, join the generous faaaaaamily of donors for one of the most anticipated  events in the region

The I Bleed for Preston & Steve Blood Drive is happening on over two days this year. Thursday, June 12, and Friday, June 13, 2025.

Every two seconds, someone in the U.S. needs blood – for surgeries, cancer treatments, chronic illnesses, and traumatic injuries. The need is constant, and summer often brings shortages. That’s where you come in.

By signing up to donate, you’re not only helping save lives – you’re also joining an incredible tradition that brings together the best of Philly: big hearts, good vibes, and rock 'n roll.

Sign up:

  • Thursday, June 12th, 8am-2pm at Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia  Website  |  Appointment
  • Friday, June 13th, 7am-7pm at The Greater Philadelphia Convention Center in Oaks Website  |  Appointment 

Jacky Bam Bam will cover Thursday’s event at Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia he’ll be hanging with the Red Cross crew and checking in with The Preston & Steve Show.

Then, on Friday, Preston & Steve, Pierre Robert and Brent Porche will all be Greater Philadelphia Expo Center in Oaks.

Everyone who donates will receive the limited edition 2025 I Bleed For Preston & Steve t-shirt and a P&S tote bag courtesy Window Nation.

Already signed up? Visit the Red Cross Donation Page  for tips on how to prepare for your donation, including RapidPass to expedite your experience on site and what to bring.

If you’ve donated before, thank you – and we hope to see you again. If you’ve never given blood before, this is the perfect time to start. The need is real, and you have the power to make a difference.

I Bleed For Preston &amp; Steve 2024 Blood Drive
I Bleed For Preston &amp; Steve 2024 Blood Drive
I Bleed For Preston &amp; Steve 2024 Blood Drive
I Bleed For Preston &amp; Steve 2024 Blood Drive

Katie's donation was the 20,000th donation to the annual event

Blood DriveI Bleed For Preston & Steve
The Preston & Steve ShowAuthor
The Preston & Steve Show has been a cornerstone of the Philly morning radio scene since 1998. Hosts Preston Elliot and Steve Morrison are joined by Casey Boy Foster, Kathy Romano, Nick McIlwain & Marisa Magnatta. Read on for all things rock, Philly, and everything in between.
Related Stories
Daily Rush - intelligence level (2)
Daily RushAre You Of Intelligence Level?The Preston & Steve Show
P&amp;S Daily Stream 4 Thursday
Preston & StevePreston & Steve Show Livestream Thursday, May 29, 2025Marisa Magnatta
Daily Rush - Scatbound (2)
Preston & SteveScatbound: The Singing Weight Loss DrugThe Preston & Steve Show
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect