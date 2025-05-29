I Bleed For Preston & Steve Blood Drive Appointments June 12 & 13

Summer is the season of sun, fun, and… saving lives. This June, join the generous faaaaaamily of donors for one of the most anticipated events in the region

The I Bleed for Preston & Steve Blood Drive is happening on over two days this year. Thursday, June 12, and Friday, June 13, 2025.

Every two seconds, someone in the U.S. needs blood – for surgeries, cancer treatments, chronic illnesses, and traumatic injuries. The need is constant, and summer often brings shortages. That’s where you come in.

By signing up to donate, you’re not only helping save lives – you’re also joining an incredible tradition that brings together the best of Philly: big hearts, good vibes, and rock 'n roll.

Sign up:

Thursday, June 12th, 8am-2pm at Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia Website | Appointment

Friday, June 13th, 7am-7pm at The Greater Philadelphia Convention Center in Oaks Website | Appointment

Jacky Bam Bam will cover Thursday’s event at Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia he’ll be hanging with the Red Cross crew and checking in with The Preston & Steve Show.

Then, on Friday, Preston & Steve, Pierre Robert and Brent Porche will all be Greater Philadelphia Expo Center in Oaks.

Everyone who donates will receive the limited edition 2025 I Bleed For Preston & Steve t-shirt and a P&S tote bag courtesy Window Nation.

Already signed up? Visit the Red Cross Donation Page for tips on how to prepare for your donation, including RapidPass to expedite your experience on site and what to bring.

If you’ve donated before, thank you – and we hope to see you again. If you’ve never given blood before, this is the perfect time to start. The need is real, and you have the power to make a difference.