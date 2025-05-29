P&S Livestream is powered by Neumann University, Come Discover the NU You

The Preston & Steve Show Livestream Thursday, May 29, 2025 Rundown

Entertainment Report (00:00:00) Reality stars the Chrisley couple have been pardoned by Donald Trump. Joe Exotic is not happy that he wasn’t pardoned. Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have finalized their divorce. Hailey Bieber sold her makeup company Rhode to e.l.f. Cosmetics. Makeup influencer Sara Wren offered to come in to do summer sun beauty tips. Hugh Jackman was disappointed after his ex-wife said she felt betrayed after they had an agreement not to speak to the press. Stunt performer Devyn Labella is suing Kevin Costner alleging an unscripted rape scene. Marty Singer is his lawyer. Keanu Reeves will star in a new movie called Good Fortune where he will play an angel. CBS kicked off the countdown to Survivor’s 50th season by announcing the cast, which will include returning contestant Mike White. They play the clips.

Geniuses that Listen to the Show (00:35:49) There is an article about a 2-year-old British boy who became the youngest member of Mensa. Preston asks any credited geniuses to call in and talk about their experiences.

Bizarre File (01:28:34) A glacier in the Alps broke off a destroyed a village. A woman was arrested after stripping down and throwing bottles of liquor at people after she said Michael Jackson told her to. A man was killed during a driving lesson when his teen daughter made a fatal mistake. A British private investigator shared his story of a woman who caught her husband cheating by tracking his electronic toothbrush.

Hollis Thomas in Studio (01:46:57) Hollis Thomas joined the studio to talk DJing for Delco Day X, his diet during his football days, and how exercise helps him manage old injuries, including a torn tricep. He shares stories about fan encounters, opinions on NFL changes, the Eagles-Cowboys rivalry, and more. Delco Day X will be at Dolan’s Bar on June 7th from 2 PM to 2 AM.

Eric D'Alessandro in Studio (02:29:02) Comedian Eric D’Alessandro says hello to the Preston & Steve show for the first time! He talks about Philly traffic, the time he proposed to his girlfriend on stage, his popular Drake sketch, and more. Check out Eric’s comedy at the Sellersville Theatre on June 7th at 6:00PM.

Bizarre File (03:18:14) Thieves stole 150k worth of frozen beef from a tractor in Gray’s Ferry and more...

Hollywood Trash & Music News (03:38:11) Smokey Robinson started a $500 million dollar defamation suit against his assault accusers. Chevelle has announced their new album. Pierre Presents playback of Pierre’s interview with Mammoth WVH will air today at noon.