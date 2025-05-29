ContestsMMR Rock Shop
LISTEN LIVE

Scatbound: The Singing Weight Loss Drug

The weight loss drug, Zepbound, sounds super jazzy… and inspired us to create a brand new medication with its own musical side effects.

The Preston & Steve Show
Daily Rush - Scatbound (2)

The weight loss drug, Zepbound, sounds super jazzy... and inspired us to create a brand new medication with its own musical side effects.

Daily Rush
The Preston & Steve ShowAuthor
The Preston & Steve Show has been a cornerstone of the Philly morning radio scene since 1998. Hosts Preston Elliot and Steve Morrison are joined by Casey Boy Foster, Kathy Romano, Nick McIlwain & Marisa Magnatta. Read on for all things rock, Philly, and everything in between.
Related Stories
Preston & Steve Blood Drive event art featuring a while blood drop against a red background.
Preston & SteveI Bleed For Preston & Steve Blood Drive Appointments June 12 & 13The Preston & Steve Show
Daily Rush - intelligence level (2)
Daily RushAre You Of Intelligence Level?The Preston & Steve Show
P&amp;S Daily Stream 4 Thursday
Preston & StevePreston & Steve Show Livestream Thursday, May 29, 2025Marisa Magnatta
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect