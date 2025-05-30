14 Albums Certified Double Diamond

The Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) was formed in 1952 and acts as the main recording industry trade organization in the United States. Its mission statement reads, in part, "We work to protect artists’ creative freedom, fight for state and federal policies that strengthen the modern music ecosystem, and explain the work labels do to support their artist partners."

One of the most popular functions of the RIAA is its gold and platinum awards program, which first launched in 1958. In the history of the program, the RIAA has certified over 17,000 titles gold or platinum. It wasn't until 1999 that the RIAA unveiled the Diamond Award, which honors an album or single selling 10 million copies.



However, only 14 albums in the United States have accomplished an extra unique feat: Being certified double diamond, selling 20 million copies. In fact, of those 14 titles, two can be considered triple diamond, moving a staggering 30 million units.



From rock to pop to country and areas in between, keep scrolling to see which 14 albums have been certified double diamond.

Metallica - Metallica ("The Black Album")

Metallica is the latest album to be certified double diamond by the RIAA. While "The Black Album" is a proper studio album, its track listing reads like a greatest hits compilation. Some of Metallica's biggest songs in their catalog are featured on this album, including "Nothing Else Matters," "Sad But True," "Wherever I May Roam," "The Unforgiven," and "Enter Sandman."

Green Day - Dookie

Released on February 1, 1994, Dookie helped make Green Day a household name. The album features classic songs including "Longview," "Basket Case," "Welcome to Paradise," and "When I Come Around." At the 37th Annual Grammy Awards, 'Dookie' won the Grammy for Best Alternative Album.

Shania Twain - Come On Over

Come On Over has sold 20 million units. Released in November 1997, this was Twain's third studio album and a massive crossover success that melded the genres of country, pop, and rock. 'Come On Over' features the smash hits "You're Still the One," "That Don't Impress Me Much," "Man! I Feel Like a Woman" and "From This Moment On."

Fleetwood Mac - Rumours

Rumours has sold 21 million units. The album is known as much for its incredible songs as it is for the wild surroundings of its making. Notably, major breakups within the band and their collective drug use have fueled the legend of Rumours for decades. With every new generation, it continues to attract new fans.

Hootie & The Blowfish - Cracked Rear View

Cracked Rear View has sold 22 million units. It's the only debut studio album to sell over 20 million copies in the United States. Released in July 1994, the album went on to top the Billboard 200 album chart on five different occasions in 1995. "Let Her Cry" went on to win the Grammy Award for Best Pop Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocals.

Garth Brooks - Double Live

Double Live has sold 23 million units. It is the only album in RIAA history to sell more than 20 million units. In its first week of release, it sold more than one million units. 'Double Live' was recorded during Brooks' 1996-98 world tour.

Pink Floyd - The Wall

Certified 23-times Platinum by the RIAA, Pink Floyd’s The Wall has remained one of the greatest rock operas of all time and seems to only get better and more poignant with age.

Billy Joel - Greatest Hits - Volume I & Volume II

Greatest Hits -- Volume I & Volume II has sold 23 million units. This is Joel's first greatest hits collection. It spans his career from 1973 to 1985. In addition to his biggest hits, the collection also features two previously unreleased tracks: "You're Only Human (Second Wind)" and "The Night Is Still Young."

The Beatles - The Beatles ("The White Album")

The Beatles has sold 24 million units. The album, of course, is affectionately known as "The White Album." It is the only double album The Beatles ever released. Featuring 30 songs, "The White Album" spans various sub-genres, including folk, blues, country rock, and proto-metal.

Led Zeppelin - Led Zeppelin IV

Led Zeppelin IV has sold 24 million units. The album features the iconic tracks "Stairway to Heaven," "Black Dog" and "Rock and Roll." In November 2023, the mysterious man on the cover was discovered to be Lot Long, a 69-year-old from Wiltshire, England, who made thatched roofs. The photo of Long was taken during the 1890s.

AC/DC - Back In Black

Back In Black sold 26 million units in the United States. The album has sold 50 million units worldwide. Back In Black acts as a tribute to AC/DC singer Bon Scott, who died in Feb. 1980. After recruiting Brian Johnson, Back In Black was released in July 1980.

The Eagles - Hotel California

Hotel California has sold 26 million units. The building on the cover is of the famed Beverly Hills Hotel. The title track won the Grammy Award for Record of the Year. However, the album lost the Album of the Year Grammy to Fleetwood Mac's Rumours, which you'll also find on this list.

Michael Jackson - Thriller

Thriller has sold 34 million units in the United States. The classic album has sold over 70 million copies worldwide. At the 1984 Grammy Awards, it won eight awards. Among them were Album of the Year and Record of the Year for "Beat It."

The Eagles - Their Greatest Hits (1971-1975)