Papa Roach Drops Acoustic Video, Gears Up for New Album in Late 2025

Drew Cameron
On May 27, rap-rock stalwarts Papa Roach shared an acoustic take on "Even If It Kills Me" through New Noize Records/ADA, hinting at new music coming soon.

Shot in St. Paul, MN, the video shows singer Jacoby Shaddix onstage, flanked by guitarists Jerry Horton and Tobin Esperance. The original version of the song went to number one on U.S. Rock Radio in January, their thirteenth time topping U.S. Rock Radio charts.

The new take on the track came out in March, with Producer Joshua Landry working on the new melodic arrangement.

The band is fresh off their "Rise Of The Roach" shows in Europe with Wage War, which marked 25 years since their breakthrough LP, Infest, hit the charts. They will be returning for the U.S. leg of the tour in September, joined by Rise Against and Underoath.

As for new music on the horizon, fans shouldn't expect to see the next album until year's end - at best. Their last album, Ego Trip, was released in 2022.

