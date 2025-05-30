Peter Stormare Updates Fans on ‘Constantine 2’

Good news, hellblazers and Keanu Reeves fans alike: Peter Stormare, the man who made Lucifer look like he walked straight out of a runway wearing a crisp all white suit, gave an update on Constantine 2. Stormare, who played the tar-dripping, soul-collecting version of the Devil in the 2005 film, however, told fans waiting for the sequel not-so-good news about the film, including that Reeves is “not so happy” with the script.

What is the Plot of Constantine?

The movie Constantine was loosely based on the DC/Vertigo Comics Hellblazer. It follows the story of John Constantine, a cynical exorcist who died, went to hell, and came back to life. Constantine had the ability to see angels and demons in their true forms who were staying on Earth.

Keanu Reeves Co-star Peter Stormare Shares Details on Constantine 2

In a recent interview with The Direct, Stormare gave an update about the sequel, which has been in development for a couple of years now. The Stand Your Ground actor shared that Reeves is “not so happy with the scripts” and that there’s been “a lot of back and forth:” “I think Keanu [Reeves], which I know pretty good, is not so happy with the scripts and usually what comes out of the studios... Because the first one wasn't that successful in the beginning, it became a sleeper and became a cult movie, and now it is one of the biggest cult movies ever.”

He added, “But to do a sequel, the studios want to have, you know, cars flying in the air. They want to have people doing flip-flops and fighting action scenes.”

The Swedish actor also said Reeves was worried the sequel was straying far from the original film, and all the reasons why the movie developed a cult following. “And I think Keanu says, 'I've done John Wick. This movie is spiritual. It's about demons and regular people. And I wanted to keep it that way.’ And we talked about that. I want to do God coming down exactly the same way, but in a black suit and looking more or less like Lucifer from the first one. I'm 12 years older, so it's going to be hard to, you know, completely imitate the first movie. But, I think from Keanu, he wants to do a sequel that is very close to the first one."