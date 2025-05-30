P&S Livestream is powered by Neumann University, Come Discover the NU You

The Preston & Steve Show Livestream Friday, May 30, 2025 Rundown

Entertainment Report (00:00:00) Sydney Sweeney is selling soap modeled after her bath water. Jessica Alba is enjoying the single life after getting divorced. After only being married for a year, Maria Bello is filing for divorce from Dominique Crenn. Eddie Murphy’s son and Martin Lawrence’s daughter have gotten married. The Daily Mail reports that Renee Zellweger and Ant Anstead haven’t been living together during a rough patch. The tension between Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz is heating up after she allegedly ruined the first dance at Peltz’s wedding. Marc Antony called “the most beautiful woman in the world” up on stage but he was referring to Beckham. A long-lost Jerry Lewis movie, the Day the Clown Cried, about a clown in the Holocaust, has been found after someone has come forward claiming they stole a copy. Ben Stiller has hinted about a potential spin off of Severance and said there are two different ideas being floated. The original Hamilton cast will return to the Tony’s to celebrate the show’s tenth anniversary with a performance. Benoit Blanc is back in a teaser for Knives Out 3, and it looks spooky. Preston reads the new movies being released and plays the clips.

Junk Drawer (00:34:45) Starting on June 5th, PA drivers will be prohibited from using their phones at all. Poll was conducted on how books clubs were a good alternative to dating apps. 7 Wawa locations are now for sale in Pennsylvania for billions of dollars. A decluttering method called “Poop Rule’ show show people purge on unwanted items. Research shows how there are a wide variety of careers for those 25+ to consider with many benefits.

Luke Mcillwain on Zoom (01:22:16) The guys talk about Luke’s charity and the Subaru Big Climb Philly event tomorrow.

Bizarre File (01:30:25) Duo hallucinates that their third party died on the mountain while camping, he was fine. Cell phone video caught moment that Miami officer shoots driver while hanging onto the windshield. Woman was attacked by black bear near Vancouver while walking home on Tuesday. Prison guards in Costa Rica busted a cat smuggling in crack cocaine to the prison. Pakistani authorities confiscated two tigers from man who used them to film TikTok videos. Woman was in critical condition after another bear attack in Slovenia.

The Connoisseur (01:52:27) New Nutella Peanut flavor and new Ferror Rocher flavors being made in Chicago. Preston reads the Fast Food Roundup. Earliest known book on Cheese “A pamflyt compiled of Cheese, contayninge the differences, nature, qualities, and goodnes, of the same . How to choose a ripe avocado. Shoppers at Tesco in UK found giant strawberries.

Kyle Pagan and Matt Peoples in Studio (02:43:52) Kyle Pagan and his co-host Matt Peoples stop by the studio to talk about their “Men At Work” Live podcast at Next in Line Comedy, tonight at 8PM.

Bizarre File (03:18:12) Police discovered $10,000 of cocaine at a chicken shop in the three-year-old's diaper; dad was found unconscious. Christy Crampton was arrested at Floria Airport for punching a child and taking their phone after the kid called herinsults. Washo County Sheriff’s office issues 147 traffic citations in 4 hours, Sting investigation. Travelers saw a pigeon on Delta Airlines flight pre-takeoff. A muscly kangaroo tried to drown a man in Australia after they got into a scuffle.

Hollywood Trash & Music News (03:38:12) Britney Spears is going to debut her first jewelry line. Kings of Leon cancelled a series of summer European shows due to emergency surgery of a shattered heel. John Fogerty is releasing a new album with Taylor Swift to thank for his (John’s version) of re-recorded songs.