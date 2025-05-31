ContestsMMR Rock Shop
Justin Benlolo of BRKN LOVE talks ‘The Program’ with Brent Porche

Brent Porche
Brent Porche of WMMR with Justin Benlolo of BRKN LOVE over Zoom

2025

In an interview with Justin Benlolo, lead singer of BRKN LOVE, Brent Porche got the backstory on the band's latest album, The Program. Justin and Brent also talked about crack-of-dawn performances at ShipRocked, taco stands, getting the opportunity to hold Dave Grohl's guitar, and how amazing Bruno Mars is in concert. You can watch the full interview below.

New Album The Program

The latest album from BRKN LOVE was released on March 28, 2025. Why the title? Justin says that while working on the record, he moved in with an old friend in Charleston, South Carolina. In his time there, he noticed his buddy had a unique phrase that just stuck: "The Program".

"This is 'good for the program,' this is 'bad for the program,' and then I kept saying it," Benlolo said. "Then we met a group of people that we started hanging out with a lot, and we called ourselves 'the program'." The word got thrown around so much it ended up as the namesake for his latest creation.

Looking Ahead

As The Program is rolling out, BRKN LOVE still thinks about the next steps in their creative process. As a band who can tear it up in a live performance, Benlolo teases the possibility of a live album.

Hopefully BRKN LOVE will return to Philadelphia sooner than later, but thanks to issues with Benlolo's visa, he's trapped in Canada until further notice. Until then, you should probably get with the program and stream The Program after you watch the conversation below.

WATCH: Justin Benlolo of BRKN LOVE with Brent Porche on WMMR

Brent PorcheEditor
