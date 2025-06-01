Meet Philly’s Own Mikeal Anthony Greto

Meet MMR's Local Shots Artist of the Month for June, Mikeal Anthony Greto. He's a seasoned multi-instrumentalist and longtime songwriter based out of Philadelphia, PA. After years playing in various bands and contributing to more than eight albums' worth of material, he's stepped out on his own and is creating some of his most personal, impactful work to date.

Greto's solo career began in a deeply personal place. After the tragic loss of his son in 2017, music became more than a passion; it became a lifeline. That emotion is poured into every track of his 2022 debut solo album, Blue Roots (Vol. I). The record is a heartfelt blend of acoustic guitar, cello, and mandolin, with songs that explore love, loss, and everything in between.

Fast forward to his latest release, In Florescence (Vol. II), and there’s a definite shift in tone. Released just last month, this new batch of songs feels lighter and more hopeful. The rhythms carry him, and the listener, to a happier, more optimistic place. It's music that still acknowledges life's fragility, but celebrates the gift of life, too.

Whether you're looking to reflect, reconnect, or ride the wave of beautifully crafted songs, Mikeal Anthony Greto’s music is well worth a listen. Hear the songs at 6:30 every Wednesday this month with Brent Porche on WMMR.

Mikeal Anthony Greto is:

Mikeal Anthony Greto (Vocals, Guitars)

Jeff Campbell (Mandolin, Guitars, Vocals)

Chris Dougherty (Bass, Vocals)

Bill McLaughlin (Drums, Percussion)

