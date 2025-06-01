ContestsMMR Rock Shop
Meet Philly’s Own Mikeal Anthony Greto

Brent Porche
Mikeal Anthony Greto, MMR's Local Shots Artist of the Month for June
Photo courtesy of the artist

Meet MMR's Local Shots Artist of the Month for June, Mikeal Anthony Greto. He's a seasoned multi-instrumentalist and longtime songwriter based out of Philadelphia, PA. After years playing in various bands and contributing to more than eight albums' worth of material, he's stepped out on his own and is creating some of his most personal, impactful work to date.

Greto's solo career began in a deeply personal place. After the tragic loss of his son in 2017, music became more than a passion; it became a lifeline. That emotion is poured into every track of his 2022 debut solo album, Blue Roots (Vol. I). The record is a heartfelt blend of acoustic guitar, cello, and mandolin, with songs that explore love, loss, and everything in between.

Fast forward to his latest release, In Florescence (Vol. II), and there’s a definite shift in tone. Released just last month, this new batch of songs feels lighter and more hopeful. The rhythms carry him, and the listener, to a happier, more optimistic place. It's music that still acknowledges life's fragility, but celebrates the gift of life, too.

Whether you're looking to reflect, reconnect, or ride the wave of beautifully crafted songs, Mikeal Anthony Greto’s music is well worth a listen. Hear the songs at 6:30 every Wednesday this month with Brent Porche on WMMR.

Mikeal Anthony Greto is:

  • Mikeal Anthony Greto (Vocals, Guitars)
  • Jeff Campbell (Mandolin, Guitars, Vocals)
  • Chris Dougherty (Bass, Vocals)
  • Bill McLaughlin (Drums, Percussion)

Follow the Band:

Mikeal Anthony Greto - "Fear of Falling In Love"

Discover Even More New Music

Local Shots with Brent Porche, 2023 hero

More from Brent Porche

Local ShotsMikeal Anthony GretoPhiladelphia
Brent PorcheEditor
Catch Brent Porche on-air and online weekdays between 3PM – 7PM on WMMR. Brent loves to celebrate important musical anniversaries and milestones on my show, especially on Double Shot Tuesdays! He is honored to continue to the legacy of ‘MMR’s Local Shots Artist of the Month feature every Wednesday on-air at 6:30pm and via the Local Shots Headquarters page online, anytime at WMMR.com.
