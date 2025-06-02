ContestsMMR Rock Shop
LISTEN LIVE

Proof That Music Helps People Focus

The Bach Boner is a an age old theory: music helps people focus and stimulates the mind… and other things. What does it have in common with Vanessa Carlton? Watch…

The Preston & Steve Show
Daily Rush - Focus on the music (1)

The Bach Boner is a an age old theory: music helps people focus and stimulates the mind... and other things. What does it have in common with Vanessa Carlton? Watch and find out.

Daily Rush
The Preston & Steve ShowAuthor
The Preston & Steve Show has been a cornerstone of the Philly morning radio scene since 1998. Hosts Preston Elliot and Steve Morrison are joined by Casey Boy Foster, Kathy Romano, Nick McIlwain & Marisa Magnatta. Read on for all things rock, Philly, and everything in between.
Related Stories
P&amp;S Daily Stream 1 Monday
Preston & StevePreston & Steve Show Livestream Monday, June 2, 2025Marisa Magnatta
Visit Delco - broadcast series
Preston & SteveVisit Delco Live Broadcast Series benefitting Casey Boy’s MMR Rock n RollersThe Preston & Steve Show
Coolest Teacher 2025
Preston & StevePreston & Steve’s Coolest Teacher Voting: Perkiomen Valley High SchoolThe Preston & Steve Show
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect