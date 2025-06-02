The Most Scenic Place in Pennsylvania

America has a bounty of incredible places to view nature and take in beautiful views. The country is really lucky to have so much open land in and places across the U.S. to witness the tranquility of nature. So, what if you want to get away from it all and view some spectacular landscapes? A new study points out a handful of places across the U.S. that are considered the "most beautiful," including one in this state.

Most Beautiful Places in America, Including Pennsylvania

The folks at Travel and Leisure have put together a feature with the 51 most beautiful places in America, one for each state. Beauty, as is often said, is in the eye of the beholder, so what was the criteria for this roster of places? These are basically the "most scenic spots in every state," with Travel and Leisure noting, "The U.S. is full of beautiful, diverse landscapes that range from desert mesas and wooded river valleys to barrier islands and lush, steamy tropics."

Now, let's get to Pennsylvania. This state had so many great options, but one stood above the rest: the Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area, which offers more than 70,000 acres of Pennsylvania and New Jersey, "yet its namesake point is where the river carves its way through the rugged Kittatinny Mountain." They add, "See the Gap from the Appalachian National Scenic Trail, which offers a clear view from Mount Minsi (on the Pennsylvania side)."