Visit Delco Live Broadcast Series benefitting Casey Boy’s MMR Rock n Rollers
Visit Delco Live Broadcast Series
Benefitting CaseyBoy's MMR Rock n Rollers & Families Behind The Badge
MMR is kicking off a brand-new live broadcast series with our friends at Visit Delco.
Join us for the first ever WMMR Rock N’ Rollers Ben to the Shore Bike Tour Live Broadcast Series with Brent Porche. We’re raising funds for the Families Behind the Badge Children’s Foundation and you can donate on site during the broadcast and win some great prizes!
Presented By Visit Delco.
All Broadcasts are from 3pm-7pm. You can donate to Families Behind The Badge on site for a chance to win concert tickets.
- 5/29 (Thurs) Sedona Tap House Newtown Square
- 106 Squire Dr, Newtown Square, PA 19073
- Win a pair of tickets to the Rod Stewart concert (7/12/25 at The Mann)
- 6/4 (Wed) State St. in Media - Dining Under the Stars
- Plum St. Mall - Media, PA 19063 (between Jaco Juice and Taco Bar and Deals on State St)
- 6/18 (Wed) JD McGillicuddys (coincides with Havertown’s Love Local Night)
- 33 Brookline Blvd, Havertown, PA 19083
- 6/26 (Thurs) Marty Magees
- 1110 Lincoln Ave, Prospect Park, PA 19076
