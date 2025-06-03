P&S Livestream is powered by Neumann University, Come Discover the NU You

The Preston & Steve Show Livestream Tuesday, June 3, 2025 Rundown

Entertainment Report (00:00:00) Blake Lively is walking back on claims of emotional distress. Shilo Jolie debuted a nickname which is ‘Shy’ during dance performance in LA. Jack Wagner and Michelle Wolf tied the knot. Marc Maron’s WTF Podcast is ending. The new revival series of ‘King of The Hill’ will be released on Hulu in August. Mark Hamill has confirmed that he has no plans to return to future ‘Star Wars’ projects. The Downton Abbey grand finale arrives. They play clips.

Casey’s Car Story (00:34:19) Casey shares a story that happened to him involving his son’s car battery. You think you can replace your car battery, before you know it, you left your cap on.

Bizarre File (01:23:05) Toddler entered check bagged area conveyor belt in Terminal A at Newark airport. The Long Island pool owner uncovered the pool and found a dead body in the pool. Edmonton senior was beaten and bruised by a moose. British Airways cabin crew member was arrested at London airport after colleagues discovered him dancing naked in a business class bathroom.

Ups & Downs Of Influencer Material (01:45:34) The gang point out and discuss the ups and downs of the influencer lifestyle. They take calls from influencers and listeners who know of influencers for their insight on this industry.

Steve Guttenberg Calls In (02:26:06) Steve Guttenberg calls in to the studio to promote his upcoming Lifetime movie “Kidnapped By A Killer: The Heather Robinson Story” which premieres this Saturday June 9th at 8pm EST.

How To Give Your Kids An Old School Summer (02:36:18) The gang discusses ways to have an ‘old school summer’ from an article found in the “Southern Living” magazine. They invite listeners to call in to share their favorite ways of bringing back an ‘old school summer’.

Bizarre File (03:10:26) Mt. Etna erupted in Sicily, and tourists were forced to flee the large amount of ash and debris.There was a buzz on Friday where 250 million honeybees escaped after a trailer rolled over into a ditch in Washington state. In Modesto California, a man was accused of breaking into a home and putting a woman’s toes in his mouth. In the U.K, a business called B and Q, apologized for saying that ‘a storage unit was easy to assemble even if you're a girl’.

Hollywood Trash & Music News (03:29:14) Leighton Meester distanced herself from one of her previous albums. David Lim shared his reaction to the cancellation of SWAT. Rachel Lee Cook and Freddie Prinze Jr are set to have a “She’s All That” reunion as they are set to star in a new Christmas movie. Rick Astley’s Never “Gonna Give You Up” has reached 1 billion streams on Spotify. Paul McCartney and Steven Tyler bumped into each other in the Upper East Side in a totally random coincidence. Tears For Fears have added 6 more shows to their limited engagement in Fontaine Bleau. Dorothy’s tour will approach Bethlehem in September. Paul Reiser will be at the Keswick Theater on Saturday November 15th.