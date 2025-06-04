Def Leppard Reveals Tour Prep, Kicks Off at Summerfest in New Video Series

Def Leppard just released Episode 2 of their Behind The Tour 2025 series. Fans get to watch the band fine-tune their sound, relax together, prepare for a North American tour, and hit the stage in San Juan, Puerto Rico, and Ocean City, Maryland. The performances happened in May. They marked their first time back on stage this year, setting the tone for their packed summer run. Their next stop is Milwaukee's Summerfest on June 19.

The YouTube description says, "In Episode 2 of Behind The Tour, Def Leppard rehearse for tour, perform in San Juan, PR and Ocean City, MD, and enjoy some leisure time with a round of golf, some pickleball, and more."

This summer's shows will mix things up with different acts taking the stage first. Music fans can catch Bret Michaels, The Struts, or Extreme warming up the crowd as the tour moves through North America. Fans can find the complete itinerary and buy tickets through Def Leppard's website.

Fresh off the press comes a special edition of their Greatest Hits album. It's available for pre-order in a limited edition orange and yellow vinyl pressing exclusively at Walmart.