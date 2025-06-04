FLASHBACK: Pierre Robert’s Unearthed Conversation with Jet from 2006

It has been quite a long time since our Australian friends in Jet have visited the City of Brotherly Love. Almost 2 decades, as a matter of fact, which is far too long for any band to be away. Even if the distance between their hometown of Melbourne and Philadelphia is a little over 10,000 miles, that long-distance relationship can still certainly work! There is that old saying that says "Longing makes the heart grow fonder" and our hearts are quite full as we finally welcome Jet back to Philly for an MMR concert event at the Fillmore.

To celebrate Jet's return, Pierre Robert flashed back to the year 2006 in a recently unearthed conversation from the MMaRchives when brothers Nic and Chris Cester, along with lead guitarist Cameron Muncey, swung by the WMMR studios. They also brought some acoustic instruments with them to jam a little bit as well.

Jet at MMR

At that time, they were in town to perform at the TLA, hot off the release of their second studio record, Shine On. "Now we've got like the two albums to play with, it's just so much more, an exciting show for us!" says the band. Since that day, Jet has only released one other record, Shaka Rock, with a 4th album on the horizon at some point in 2025.

Pierre was also curious about the dynamic of a "brother band", citing the Davies brothers from the Kinks as well as the Gallagher brothers of Oasis, and how Nic and Chris' relationship holds up. They respond with "I think we're just, we're pretty focused on what we're doing at the moment ... I think we're better equipped now to deal with it after three years of not getting it right. I think we just know when to stay away from each other!"