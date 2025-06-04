Preston & Steve 2025 Blood Drive T-Shirt Reveal

Everyone who donates to the I Bleed For Preston & Steve 2024 blood drive on June 12 & 13 will receive a shirt thanks to the Red Cross Philadelphia.

The 20th annual Preston & Steve Blood Drive will take place over two days this year. The first is happening on Thursday, June 12th from 8am to 2pm at Live Casino and Hotel Philadelphia. Jacky Bam Bam will kickoff the morning reporting live on The Preston & Steve Show and bringing his rock 'n roll energy to South Philadelphia.

Then, on Friday, June 13th 93.3 WMMR will take over The Greater Philadelphia Expo Center at Oaks from 7am to 7pm. The Preston & Steve Show (6am-10:30am), Pierre Robert (10:30am - 3pm), and Brent Porche (3pm - 7pm) will be right there with you during the donation process.

But there's more (there's always more!) Everyone who donates will receive the 2025 blood drive t-shirt. This year's art was designed by listener Kristen Kimball who we met in Clearwater with Philly Sports Trips. It’s a blue shirt, with golden word art design of the Philly skyline created using the names of all the members of the show.

Donors will also receive a reusable Preston & Steve Show Tote Bag from Window Nation.

Make your appointment now:

A Look Back At 19years of I Bleed For Preston & Steve Blood Drive Shirts:

2024: Radio GaGa

2023: Ted Lasso Approved!

2022: Fightin Phils

2021: JAWS

2020: A simple message during a difficult year

2019: Game of Thrones: Stupid is Coming

2018: Iconic Color Combo

2017: Star Wars

2016: Sriracha, HOT morning radio

2015: Na na na na na na, PRETSON & STEVE

2014: Walking Dead... and saving lives

2013: U of MMR

2012: Life Guards

2011: Gray Tee

2010: Gray Tee

2009: Shirt of Summer

2008: I Bleed for P&S

2007: Honoring the success of 2006

2006: Sammy Hager tee + concert ticket for every donor