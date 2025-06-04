Preston & Steve 2025 Blood Drive T-Shirt Reveal
Everyone who donates to the I Bleed For Preston & Steve 2024 blood drive on June 12 & 13 will receive a shirt thanks to the Red Cross Philadelphia.
The 20th annual Preston & Steve Blood Drive will take place over two days this year. The first is happening on Thursday, June 12th from 8am to 2pm at Live Casino and Hotel Philadelphia. Jacky Bam Bam will kickoff the morning reporting live on The Preston & Steve Show and bringing his rock 'n roll energy to South Philadelphia.
Then, on Friday, June 13th 93.3 WMMR will take over The Greater Philadelphia Expo Center at Oaks from 7am to 7pm. The Preston & Steve Show (6am-10:30am), Pierre Robert (10:30am - 3pm), and Brent Porche (3pm - 7pm) will be right there with you during the donation process.
But there's more (there's always more!) Everyone who donates will receive the 2025 blood drive t-shirt. This year's art was designed by listener Kristen Kimball who we met in Clearwater with Philly Sports Trips. It’s a blue shirt, with golden word art design of the Philly skyline created using the names of all the members of the show.
Donors will also receive a reusable Preston & Steve Show Tote Bag from Window Nation.
Make your appointment now:
- Thursday, June 12th: 8am-2pm
- Friday, June 13th: 7am-7pm
- Walk-ups are not permitted
A Look Back At 19years of I Bleed For Preston & Steve Blood Drive Shirts:
2024: Radio GaGa
2023: Ted Lasso Approved!
2022: Fightin Phils
2021: JAWS
2020: A simple message during a difficult year
Courtesy of ChorusPhotography.com
2019: Game of Thrones: Stupid is Coming
Courtesy of ChorusPhotography.com
2018: Iconic Color Combo
Courtesy of ChorusPhotography.com