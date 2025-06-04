ContestsMMR Rock Shop
Preston & Steve 2025 Blood Drive T-Shirt Reveal

Everyone who donates to the I Bleed For Preston & Steve 2024 blood drive on June 12 & 13 will receive a shirt thanks to the Red Cross Philadelphia. The…

The Preston & Steve Show
P&S Blood Drive t-shirt 2025

Everyone who donates to the I Bleed For Preston & Steve 2024 blood drive on June 12 & 13 will receive a shirt thanks to the Red Cross Philadelphia.

The 20th annual Preston & Steve Blood Drive will take place over two days this year. The first is happening on Thursday, June 12th from 8am to 2pm at Live Casino and Hotel Philadelphia. Jacky Bam Bam will kickoff the morning reporting live on The Preston & Steve Show and bringing his rock 'n roll energy to South Philadelphia.

Then, on Friday, June 13th 93.3 WMMR will take over The Greater Philadelphia Expo Center at Oaks from 7am to 7pm. The Preston & Steve Show (6am-10:30am), Pierre Robert (10:30am - 3pm), and Brent Porche (3pm - 7pm) will be right there with you during the donation process.

But there's more (there's always more!) Everyone who donates will receive the 2025 blood drive t-shirt. This year's art was designed by listener Kristen Kimball who we met in Clearwater with Philly Sports Trips. It’s a blue shirt, with golden word art design of the Philly skyline created using the names of all the members of the show.

Donors will also receive a reusable Preston & Steve Show Tote Bag from Window Nation.

Make your appointment now:

P&amp;S Blood Drive t-shirt art

A Look Back At 19years of I Bleed For Preston & Steve Blood Drive Shirts:

2024: Radio GaGa

I Bleed For Preston &amp; Steve 2024 Blood Drive

2023: Ted Lasso Approved!

2023-Blood-Drive-t-shirt.jpg

2022: Fightin Phils

Blood-Drive-2022-small-2-scaled.jpg

2021: JAWS

Blood-Drive-2021-small-scaled.jpg

2020: A simple message during a difficult year

Blood-Drive-2020-small-scaled.jpg

Courtesy of ChorusPhotography.com

2019: Game of Thrones: Stupid is Coming

Blood-Drive-2019.jpg

Courtesy of ChorusPhotography.com

2018: Iconic Color Combo

blood-drive-2018-2.jpg

Courtesy of ChorusPhotography.com

2017: Star Wars

Blood-Drive-2017-small-scaled.jpg

2016: Sriracha, HOT morning radio

Blood-Drive-2016-2-small.jpg

2015: Na na na na na na, PRETSON & STEVE

blood-drive-2015.jpg

2014: Walking Dead... and saving lives

Blood-Drive-2014-small-scaled.jpg

2013: U of MMR

Blood-Drive-2013-2.jpg

2012: Life Guards

Blood-Drive-2012-2.jpg

2011: Gray Tee

Blood-Drive-2011-2.jpg

2010: Gray Tee

Blood-Drive-2010-2.jpg

2009: Shirt of Summer

blood-drive-2009-2.jpg

2008: I Bleed for P&S

Blood-Drive-2008-2.jpg

2007: Honoring the success of 2006

Blood-Drive-2007.jpg

2006: Sammy Hager tee + concert ticket for every donor

Blood-Drive-2006.jpg
The Preston & Steve ShowAuthor
The Preston & Steve Show has been a cornerstone of the Philly morning radio scene since 1998. Hosts Preston Elliot and Steve Morrison are joined by Casey Boy Foster, Kathy Romano, Nick McIlwain & Marisa Magnatta. Read on for all things rock, Philly, and everything in between.
