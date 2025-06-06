P&S Livestream is powered by Neumann University, Come Discover the NU You

The Preston & Steve Show Livestream Friday, June 6, 2025 Rundown

Entertainment Report (00:05:50) - Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds have teamed up in the professional sailing business in Australia. Benicio del Toro has a run-in with TSA, because he had a film script that had a heading titled, “Airline Bomb” and “Ejecting Pilot from the Cockpit.” Ellen Pompeo had a run-in with the bomb squad, because her very expensive sunflower seeds had a weird chemical on the packaging that had raised a flag. Tom Felton is heading back to Hogwarts on Broadway, playing Draco Malfoy as an adult. They released that George Wendt’s death was caused by cardiac arrest as well as many underlying issues, at 76 years old. Tom Cruise has set a world record for filming 16 flaming parachute scenes. Frozen, the musical, is heading to Disney+ soon. MGM+ just teased a film called, “The Institute.” CNN will air a live broadcast of a Broadway play, “Goodnight and Good Luck,” this weekend. New movies this weekend: “Ballerina”, starring Keanu Reeves, John Wick universe. “The Life of Chuck,” starring Tom Hiddleston. “The Phoenician Scheme,” starring Benicio del Toro and Michael Cera. And “Dangerous Animals,” starring Phoebe Dynevor.

The Connoisseur (00:35:41) . - It is national donut day. Delfrisco’s Grill is closing. There will be an official Pride month beer in Philly. Tariffs are increasing the price of a lot of food items. McDonald’s is bringing back the snack wrap for good. Wendy’s is famous for their Baconator burger; people on the internet have spotted packaged Wendy’s bacon for sale at a grocery store in Kentucky. Carvel’s billboard in NYC will be serving free soft serve this summer. Hooters just closed 30 locations after filing for bankruptcy.

Bizarre Files (01:31:42) . - Gun shots fired from the passenger side of a rented, purple Lamborghini at a wedding ceremony. At a meeting in North Carolina, a person released a bunch of bugs during the meeting. Man saw an osprey and 2 crows fighting over a hammerhead shark while he was disc golfing. A woman’s practice of nasal irrigation led to her death from brain eating amoeba.

Junk Drawer (01:48:05) . - An email from listener, Ryan Gaffney, who collects audio clips from the show. Pope Leo was seen wearing a Villanova baseball cap while at the Vatican. Mike Jerrick discovered he had skin cancer during a live TV broadcast with a dermatologist. Pinterest came out with their summer trend report.

Comedian Corey B. in the Studio (02:35:21) - Corey Bonalewicz - A.K.A. Corey B. Helium Comedy Club on Fri. - 7PM & 9:30PM | Sat. - 6PM & 8:30PM | Sun. - 7PM Tickets: HeliumComedy.com

Bizarre Files (03:12:50) . - Idaho House bill 270, nicknamed the Truck-Nuts Bill, criminalizes indecent exposure. In NJ, a hoodie dawning man, PJ, on horseback came to a hit and run rescue. A 7.9-inch-long condom/leather sheath from the 1800s has been put into a museum. A Florida-based lock manufacturer, Proven Industries, has filed a lawsuit against Trevor McNally.

Hollywood Trash & Music News (03:29:12) - Neve Campbell sold her house. Armie Hammer took his family on vacation and took pics with his kids. Kristin Cavallari cut ties with her father, saying it was the best decision she’d ever made. Authorities have arrested musicians for stealing and trying to sell instruments. Pop star Nick Jonas will play Paul Stanley in KISS Biopic Shout It Out Loud. Talking Heads is celebrating their 50th anniversary by releasing a music video to Psycho Killer. Kyle Mack will be performing this weekend in PA.