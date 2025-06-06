Preston & Steve’s Coolest Teacher 2025 Inductees

But every high school student can name one teacher who they think is a little cooler than the rest. This is the chance to highlight those special educators.

The Preston & Steve Show's annual Coolest Teacher contest returned for a 13th school year. Each morning around 6:15am, the WMMR Morning Show hosts randomly select an area high school out of a jar. The students from that school were given 24 hours to vote for the educator who they believe is the Coolest Teacher at their school. The next day, the winner is announced and a new school is selected.