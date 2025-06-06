This Day in Rock History: June 6

Rock 'n' roll as a modern art form has filled our lives with inspirational moments. Every day has brought cultural milestones and musical highlights. Here are a few historic rock events that took place on June 6.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

There were numerous hit songs and high points that occurred on June 6, including:

1965: Mick Jagger and The Rolling Stones delivered a song that will live forever with the release of “(I Can't Get No) Satisfaction.” In addition to its cultural significance, the song was an enormous milestone for the band, serving as their first U.S. No. 1 hit.

1969: Elton John released his debut album, Empty Sky. It featured more experimental music than the songs that made him a household name. While it didn't gain commercial success in the U.K., it later became popular with music fans in the U.S.

Cultural Milestones

These cultural milestones from June 6 have affected the rock 'n' roll scene:

1981: The heavy metal-focused magazine Kerrang! published its first issue in the U.K., featuring AC/DC on the cover.

1993: The original stage musical Tommy, a story set to the sounds of The Who, won five Tony Awards, including Best Original Score.

Notable Recordings and Performances

Some of the most memorable rock concerts and albums from June 6 include:

1962: The Beatles began their transformation from a local band to an international sensation with their first-ever recording session at Abbey Road Studios. The band recorded four tracks: “Love Me Do,” “Besame Mucho,” “P.S. I Love You,” and “Ask Me Why,” and were paid the equivalent of $200 for the day.

1993: The Velvet Underground, known for its experimental and psychedelic sounds, played Wembley Arena during their European reunion tour.

2000: Pearl Jam entertained fans at Cardiff International Arena in Wales during their Binaural Tour. The recording was later released as part of its "official" bootleg series.

2004: Heavy metal band Metallica performed at the Download Festival in Donington Park, England, without drummer Lars Ulrich. Substituting for him were Dave Lombardo of Slayer and Joey Jordison of Slipknot.

Industry Changes and Challenges

Some of the most memorable industry changes and challenges from June 6 include:

1971: After 23 years, The Ed Sullivan Show on CBS aired its final broadcast. In its day, the show gave life to many music careers, including The Beatles and The Rolling Stones.

1982: Performers such as Stevie Wonder, Bob Dylan, Joan Baez, and Tom Petty collaborated on Peace Sunday: We Have a Dream at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California. The show was protesting against nuclear weapons.