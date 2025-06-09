Win Hersheypark® Tickets For Preston & Steve Day on June 26th
The Preston & Steve Show Return to Hersheypark® and they're taking 500 of you along for this summertime tradition and live broadcast.
Date: Thursday, June 26, 2025.
Win Tickets: Listen the The Preston & Steve Show for your chance to win a 4-pack of Hersheypark tickets for early entry (7am) and free parking.
You can also enter for a chance to win a 4-pack below, also for early entry (7am) and free parking. (One entry per person per day. The online entry deadline Sun is 6/22/25. Maximum 1 prize [4-pack/parking] per household).
Preston & Steve will do their show live and we'll all get to enjoy all that Hersheypark has to offer all day.
Discounted Tickets: If you don't win tickets, you can purchase some at a great discount and save more than 40%. To buy yours today, click here: www.hersheypark.com/WMMR. Ticket purchasers will be able to get in starting at 9am.