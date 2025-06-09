P&S Livestream is powered by Neumann University, Come Discover the NU You

The Preston & Steve Show Livestream Monday, June 9, 2025 Rundown

Entertainment Report (00:01:19) - Lilo and Stitch might be the first $1 billion release this year. Jared Leto has been accused of sexual misconduct by 9 women, some were underage. David Beckham will be honored with knighthood. Taylor Swift and Travis Kelsey were seen at a wedding. Cynthia Erivo hosted the Tony Awards last night. Lin Manuel Miranda + original cast of Hamilton performed, celebrating the show's 10-year anniversary. Congrats to Tom Hiddleston and Zawe Ashton, they are expecting their 2nd child. Eliza Dushku left acting to pursue clinical mental health counseling; she is graduating with her degree this year. Jennie Garth participates in her very first underwear line at 53 years old. Ryan Reynolds and Colin Hanks’ documentary John Candy: I Like Me will open Toronto Film Festival’s 50th Edition. The original film, Spinal Tap, returns to theaters to get fans ready for the sequel, Spinal Tap 2. Disney just dropped a trailer for Freakier Friday; Jamie Curtis and Lindsey Lohan return to the screen. They play the clips.

Conversation Starters (00:32:53) - The guys discuss the awkwardness of small talk and read different conversation starters. Callers share their own examples and how each topic worked for them in a group setting. A big announcement is also made.

Bizarre File (01:25:30) - Several people received medical treatment after a small, skydiver plane crash. TSA is expressing frustration with people trying to use a Costco membership card instead of a Real ID. A black bear wandered into a retirement home. Starbuck's worker refused to help a couple during a medical episode because they did not wait in line.

Ricky Bo In Studio (01:45:30) - Ricky stops by to talk about his new show “Unfiltered” with Ricky Bo and Bill Colarulo, which premieres today at 2PM on 97.5 The Fanatic. “Unfiltered” will air on weekdays from 2-6PM.

Steve-O Zooms In (02:20:19) - Zooming from his RV with his dog, Steve O talked to the gang about sobriety, his second book release and how his new show pushes the limits. Steve O's “The Crash & Burn Tour” will be at Helium Comedy Club this weekend.

Cigars after Graduation (02:38:25) – The guys talk about their kids graduating high school and how smoking cigars afterwards has become a trend. This leads to a long conversation about different types of smoking and the guys’ experiences with it.

Bizarre File (03:09:48) - The body of a 41-year-old skier has recovered after he fell 3,000 ft down a mountain. Parents were forced to watch helplessly as high winds picked up a bouncy house with children in it. A DoorDash driver mistakenly drove onto the tarmac at Chicago's O'Hare Airport after getting lost while making a delivery. In California, Lieutenant Patrick McNeal faces 9 felony accounts for drunk driving and a hit and run.

Hollywood Trash & Music News (03:28:47) - Lizzo is showing off weight loss on Instagram. Rapper/actor, Bowwow, comments online that his recent weight gain is for an upcoming role. Bruce Springsteen and Sir Paul McCartney surprised a bunch of music students at Liverpool School for Performing Arts. Olivia Rodrigo and David Byrne performed a duet. The very last Black Sabbath show will be livestreamed.