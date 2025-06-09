Turnstile Drops New Album ‘Never Enough’ with Fresh Genre-Mixing Sound

ContestsMMR Rock Shop
Never Enough, Turnstile's fourth album, is their first record since Glow On in 2021. This new release combines hardcore punk with jazz and instrumental notes. With it, Turnstile retains their unique style while appealing to new listeners and exploring new genres.

Meg Mills stepped in on rhythm guitar, and guitarist Pat McCrory switched to lead. Daniel Fang delivered an agile, powerful performance on drums, and Franz Lyons' lively bass added depth to the album, especially near the end of "I Care."

The record starts strong with "Never Enough" and "Sole." "Dreaming" has a horn riff, and jazz artist Shabaka Hutchings added a flute solo to "Sunshower." Each track twists and turns through creative music, and songs like "Slowdive" showcase Turnstile's momentum-building moments and signature drops.

"Look Out For Me" is a seven-minute centerpiece that opens with fierce punk riffs and then shifts to club beats from their hometown, Baltimore, Maryland. Vocalist Brendan Yates added stark words: "We're standing in line to disappear / It's unfair," according to Northern Transmissions. He was the producer, along with Will Yip, and the official music video is on YouTube.

The album ends with "Magic Man," a synth-driven ballad that feels like a concert finale and leaves listeners wanting more. A 50-minute film called Turnstile: Never Enough premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival and worked as a visual companion piece for the album. The band has received four Grammy nominations, and you can preorder the album on Turnstile's website. It's available in LP, CD, or cassette formats.

