Preston & Steve ‘Listen To The Music’ With The Doobie Brothers’ Tom Johnson

Yacht rock? …eh, Tom doesn’t really care. Enjoy this in depth conversation with Tom Johnson about The Doobie Brothers illustrious career and recording new music together for the first time…

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 06: Tom Johnston of The Doobie Brothers performs at the "Walk This Road" Release Event at Irving Plaza on June 06, 2025 in New York City.

Photo by Manny Carabel/Getty Images for ABA

Yacht rock? ...eh, Tom doesn't really care.

Enjoy this in depth conversation with Tom Johnson about The Doobie Brothers illustrious career and recording new music together for the first time in 40 years. 

The Doobie Brothers new studio album “Walk This Road” is available now. Catch them this summer at the Freedom Mortgage Pavilion in Camden, NJ on August 13th. 

The Preston & Steve ShowAuthor
The Preston & Steve Show has been a cornerstone of the Philly morning radio scene since 1998. Hosts Preston Elliot and Steve Morrison are joined by Casey Boy Foster, Kathy Romano, Nick McIlwain & Marisa Magnatta. Read on for all things rock, Philly, and everything in between.
