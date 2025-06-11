Sharon Osbourne Kicks Band Off Black Sabbath Farewell Show After Manager Fight

A fierce dispute led to a band's removal from the July 5 Back to the Beginning concert at Villa Park in Birmingham, England. The clash sparked between Sharon Osbourne and the group's manager.

"I had a huge, huge to-do with a manager over this celebration for Ozzy and Sabbath," said Sharon Osbourne to Metal Hammer. "And it was probably the worst way I've felt in years. And I don't care what this person says about me, thinks about it because he doesn't know me. And he's now going around making up ... lies because I threw his band off the bill. I don't care what people say. Because do you know what? I don't love them. I care about people who love me, what they say about me."

The Birmingham concert is Black Sabbath's final performance with their original members and a highly anticipated event. Rock titans pack the bill, including Metallica, Guns N' Roses, Slayer, Tool, Pantera, and Alice in Chains. Sharon said that Judas Priest and AC/DC's Angus Young got invited to the event, but the performers faced scheduling conflicts.

Rage Against The Machine's Tom Morello will oversee a special jam session with Billy Corgan, Chad Smith, and David Draiman covering classic songs by Sabbath and Ozzy.

Fans worldwide can catch the live stream, and the concert comes from Sharon's wish to lift Ozzy's spirits amid his health battles. Despite Parkinson's affecting his movement, sources say his vocal abilities remain intact.