The Preston & Steve Show Livestream Thursday, June 12, 2025 Rundown

Entertainment Report (00:00:00) Brian Wilson of the Beach Boys passed away yesterday afternoon.Harris Yulan from “Scarface” passed away on Tuesday at 87.MTV personality Ananda Lewis passed away yesterday at 52. Harvey Weinstein was found guilty on one charge of sexual assault. Jack Black will receive the King Of Comedy award at this year’s Nickelodeon Kid’s Choice Awards. Clips were played.

Husband Revelations (00:38:54) Preston found an article from Buzzfeed that detailed aspects of husbands’ lives that are surprising. The gang share their opinions on the topic as well as invite listeners to call or text with their experiences.

Jacky Bam Bam Check In (01:26:06) Jacky Bam Bam checked in with the gang as he was at Live! Casino Philly for Day 1 of the I Bleed for Preston & Steve Blood Drive.

Bizarre File (01:34:00) Britain may choose a hot water sendoff for those who have passed away instead of burning and other processes. Man in Washington state tried to swap submachine gun for ATV. A mother of the groom wore a bridal gown and veil to her son’s wedding. In Rhode Island, a hazmat team responded to radioactive materials found in a high school.

Ian Bagg Zooms In (01:50:32) Stand-up comedian Ian Bagg zooms into the studio to talk about his current tour “Hitting Dingers Summer Tour” which arrives in Philly tomorrow night through Saturday night at Punchline Comedy Club.

Stream Of Consciousness (02:32:06) One minute DIY test that can reveal heart condition. Father’s day is coming up this weekend, survey was conducted to show what father’s want as gifts this year. People were surveyed if they turn clothes inside out when doing laundry.

Bizarre File (03:22:16) New Jersey woman and a man in Barnegat used flare guns to set fire to home. Florida man faces 30 years in prison as he pretended to be a flight attendant to book free flights. An online beef between two YouTubers in Las Vegas turned deadly when one of them was shot and killed.