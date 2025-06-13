Pennsylvania ‘Bucket-List’ Things to Do This Summer

ContestsMMR Rock Shop
The summer months offer a perfect time to take a trip locally and discover some hidden gems that you've never experienced before.
The summer months offer a perfect time to take a trip locally and discover some hidden gems that you've never experienced before. It's the phenomenon of being a tourist in your own town, with the chance to hit the road and discover some glorious spots that others have traveled far and wide to experience but are really just in your backyard. So, get ready to have a fun summer, because the official travel season is here. Now, one travel outlet has picked out five "bucket-list" things to do in the state, so these items should make for a pretty comprehensive summer to-do list.

Summer Bucket-List Things to Do

The crew at Moon Travel Guides has a feature out with three exciting bucket-list things to do in each state, including this one. "Experiencing the best of the United States can inspire, change perspectives, transform—and hopefully encourage us all to keep contributing to making this country's great experiment a success," they state in the feature.

The three bucket-list things to do for Pennsylvania are so perfect. Moon Travel Guides loves the idea of following in the founders’ footsteps, running up the "Rocky steps" and "visiting the museums of Benjamin Franklin Parkway Riding the inclines up Mount Washington." You haven't really lived in this state until you've done these things, so why not make it a point to do them this summer?

Summer officially starts, according to Britannica, during "the summer solstice, which occurs on June 20 or 21 in the Northern Hemisphere and on December 21 or 22 in the Southern Hemisphere." For 2025, that falls on June 20, and it lasts for three months.

"The summer solstice marks the official start of astronomical summer and the longest day of the year," Space adds in a feature about summer solstice and what it means. "It occurs when one of Earth's poles is tilted toward the sun at its most extreme angle, and due to Earth's tilt, this happens twice a year." Plus, in the Northern Hemisphere, the summer solstice falls in June, but that's actually winder solstice in the Southern Hemisphere.

