Preston & Steve Show Livestream Friday, June 13, 2025 – I Bleed For Preston & Steve Blood Drive

P&S Livestream is powered by Neumann University, Come Discover the NU You

The Preston & Steve Show Livestream Friday, June 13, 2025 Rundown

Entertainment Report (00:00:00) There is a mistrial regarding one charge of Harvey Weinstein’s sex crimes Jeff Bezos and are holding they're in Venice with many residents upset. Trace Cyrus revealed that Brenda Song concocted numerous fake ailments and fake ‘episodes. John Mulaney and Olivia Munn’s family are getting death threats over Munn’s comments about Ms. Rachel. The guys talk about how social media comments are insane. Another Spaceballs film confirmed with original cast and director returning which will release in 2026. The internet started speculating that Ryan Gosling could be the next Black Panther to which Gosling shut down immediately. Clips were played.

Alma Cooper - Miss USA (00:38:13) Alma Cooper, Miss USA, chatted with the gang about what led up to her becoming Miss USA and discussed the parade in Philadelphia on Saturday celebrating the 250th brithday of the Army.

Bizarre File (01:07:37) Woman showed up late to her Zoom court appointment, when she finally joined the Zoom, she was busy making a peanut butter and jelly sandwich in a loose bathrobe. Florida man ruined $10,500 worth of Spam and sausages at Sam’s Club by urinating on them. He was caught by security footage. 29-year-old skier from Washington state died by triggering an avalanche while skiing. His partner sustained only minor injuries. This is the second death this year. In Kentucky, Murray Police Department responded after a raccoon was released into a bar and bit someone. The bar owner was charged.

The Connoisseur (01:37:40) Michelin Red Guide is coming to Philly. Study reveals that sauce makes or breaks a meal. Foods people will not eat without sauce: chicken wings, tacos, shrimp, etc. Best fast-food french fries top 10 list. Preston goes through the list of top 10 best fast food french fries. #1 is In-N-Out. An online Casino determined which fast-food chain gets customers ‘most bang for buck’. McDonald’s shares dipped over weight-loss drug popularity. Food listed on Red Cross’s Iron List Pyramid. National Martini Day, Philadlephitini Olives will release filled with Philadelphia’s cream cheese (available for a limited time at Divini Market). Pop Tarts is bringing back Frosted Blue Raspberry as a collab with the new Fantastic 4 movie. Study from University in East England confirms the smell of fresh pizza eases stress.

Dad Joke Off with FitDadCEO (02:31:00) Dave Ogleton, FitDadCEO, faces off against CaseyBoy in the first annual ‘Dad Joke-Off’. Before the joke-off, Dave chats with the gang about what he has going on right now.

Munchkin Toss (02:53:27) Preston, Casey, and Steve attempt to break thei record last year’s of most munchkin's throwed into someone’s mouth. They sadly did not break that record this year but still did an amazing job.

Bizarre File (03:16:19) Quirky Chinese trend that involves hanging using a belt loop, hanging by the neck, and swinging around. An attacker in Florida used a machete but took them to the hospital. Woman from the Philippines let’s people pay money to get bitten by venomous snakes. Dam workers in Northern Colorado discovered uranium. Texan hunters can now shoot sheep from helicopters. Woman in Milan had a meltdown at its airport, screaming on the floor like a child

Hollywood Trash & Music News (03:37:53)