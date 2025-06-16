Day #1 Photos: I Bleed For Preston & Steve Blood Drive

Day #1 of the I Bleed For Preston & Steve Blood Drive was held at Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia benefitting the Red Cross.

Jacky Bam Bam extended his nighttime hours into the morning to check in live with The Preston & Steve Show as the first day of this year's two-day blood drive was underway.

Every two seconds, someone in the U.S. needs blood. The blood you donate is used for surgeries, cancer treatments, chronic illnesses, and traumatic injuries. Preston & Steve's annual blood drive is held in the summer which often brings shortages.

Here's a first look at the wonderful members of the 93.3 WMMR faaaaaamily as they came out to Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia to save lives.

Red Cross Philly

