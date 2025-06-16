P&S Livestream is powered by Neumann University, Come Discover the NU You

The Preston & Steve Show Livestream Monday, June 16, 2025 Rundown

Entertainment Report (00:00:00) Increased rumors of Ana De Armas and Tom Cruise are spreading after reports spot them eating out together and working on professional projects together. Taylor Swift surprised hospital patients in Miami. Gary Oldman (as well as David Beckham) have been knighted by King Charles III. The Situation and his wife are officially intervention certified. Actress Ricki Lake revealed on Watch What Happens Live that she saw a plastic surgeon. Kelly Wolf was taken by police to a Utah hospital after she made concerning comments during an Instagram Live. Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher confirmed that their marriage is officially over. Erin Moriarty revealed that she’s been diagnosed with Graves Disease. Marlee Matlin revisited tumultuous relationship with William Hurt and that she leaned on Henry Winkler during that relationship in new documentary. Henry Winkler and Sylvester Stallone are friends. Nick Cannon is going to be having as many hosting gigs as he has kids since he is replacing Will Arnett in the Lego Masters series. Disney and Pixar broke news that they are working on a new cat-centered film called ‘Gatto’ with ‘Luca’ creative team set to work on it. A Minecraft movie is heading to Max on June 20th. They play the clips.

The General Store (00:40:44) World’s best cities for music lovers according to SeatKick. What’s the right way to place toilet paper? If you find a dryer sheet in your mailbox, don’t throw it out. It’s not garbage...it’s wasp repellent. Roku polled user’s on-screen father favorites.

Bizarre File (01:29:20) An art museum in Verona is warning visitors to not sit on it’s art after a man sat on a chair covered in Swarovski crystals. In King’s Island, cicadas are swarming trees surround the amusement park’s perimeter. Timing of Isreal’s plan to track Iran was top-secret. Pizza orders around the Pentagon signaled late-night activity spikes. A Gay bar near the Pentagon on a Thursday night also had low traffic. A Blair County man faces charges after he ‘blew up’ (set an explosion) towards a toilet in an employee restroom at a Pittsburgh casino.

Ways Money Can Buy Happiness (01:47:16) Preston shares how a happiness researcher says that money can sometimes buy happiness which has to be strategic. Shouldn't feel guilty about buying these 8 things: Novel (unique) experiences; live music; time-saving purchases (meal delivery service, house cleaner, etc); activities that boost your relationships (buying plane ticket to visit loved ones, etc); being generous to others (treat bestie to lunch, making donations, etc); the small joys ($4 coffee twice a week, etc); counter-intuitive challenges (cold water plunges, etc); making plans in advance.

Phil Rosenthal Calls In (02:31:03) Phil Rosenthal discusses his travels on his hit series “Somebody Feed Phil”, the importance of culture and how food brings people together. Season 8 premieres Wednesday on Netflix.

Shart Outs (02:40:07) El Padre Sharty Party for Jane’s birthday. Butt plug from Kelly McCain for Billy’s Legacy Foundation.

Buying Drinks for Celebrities (02:46:17) Casey saw Ellen Barkin when driving this weekend. Nick had a celebrity encounter with Jim Gardner last week at a restaurant in Wayne, PA. The celebrity was Jim Gardner, with no mustache. Preston saw Billy Lane one time from the Flyers, he bought him the next round. Marisa bought Pierre a cup of water (disguised a shot of Tequila) one time.

ChatGPT’s Spiritual Psychosis (02:53:48) Research finds that users set themselves up for manipulation. If user input strange things, the bot can become harmful. ChatGPT encouraged someone to jump off a 14-story building to test the user’s survival rate. Alison used it after feeling neglected during marriage, compared it to Ouija board. She believed ChatGPT was her actual partner.

Bizarre File (03:14:17) Letter written in column of newspaper shared how she unexpectedly had an orgasm when getting ears flushed at doctor’s office. Florida bear who enjoyed the hot tub and taking a long nap was captured using donuts. The bear grabbed cushions when laying down. Hudson Valley father and daughter died when hiking on Mount Katahdin in Maine. Van hauling blue crabs crashed on I-64.

Hollywood Trash & Music News (03:30:27) Marcus Jordan, son of Michael Jordan, is getting serious about why he broke with his girlfriend. Todd Chrisley reunited with his daughter Savannah after he got out of prison. Ricki Lake admitted to using plastic surgery recently on Watch What Happens Live. Godsmack will reissue album titled 1000hp. The Hu has released a three-song EP called Echoes of Thunder. New Elvis box set called Sunset Boulevard will be released.