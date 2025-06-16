ContestsMMR Rock Shop
Secret Podcast Contest: Preston & Steve Return to Hersheypark® Live Broadcast

Preston & Steve Show Podcasters! Here is your chance to attend The Preston & Steve Show’s live broadcast from Hersheypark®. We love our P&S Podcasters so of course we saved…

Eric Simon
Hersheypark podact

Preston & Steve Show Podcasters! Here is your chance to attend The Preston & Steve Show's live broadcast from Hersheypark®.

We love our P&S Podcasters so of course we saved tickets just for you. Enter your info below for a chance to win a 4-pack of tickets and free parking for our Preston & Steve Return to Hersheypark live broadcast on Thursday, June 26th. You'll get early admission to watch the show and access to rides and attractions before the general public.

From Hersheypark – this summer, go ALL IN on epic thrills! Their 15 coasters make up the largest collection in the Northeast! Plus, get ready for the all-new Twizzlers Twisted Gravity, the World's Tallest Screamin’ Swing!

If you don't win, you can purchase tickets for that day and save more than 40%. Visit www.hersheypark.com/WMMR for the special ticket price. Ticket purchasers will be able to get in starting at 9am.

Eric Simon is the Promotion Director for 93.3 WMMR. Eric has been working in radio for over 20 years, with experience in programming, event management and marketing. As Promotion Director at WMMR, Eric is responsible for internal and external communications, including digital content surrounding station initiatives and concert promotions.
