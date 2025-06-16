Secret Podcast Contest: Preston & Steve Return to Hersheypark® Live Broadcast

Preston & Steve Show Podcasters! Here is your chance to attend The Preston & Steve Show's live broadcast from Hersheypark®.

We love our P&S Podcasters so of course we saved tickets just for you. Enter your info below for a chance to win a 4-pack of tickets and free parking for our Preston & Steve Return to Hersheypark live broadcast on Thursday, June 26th. You'll get early admission to watch the show and access to rides and attractions before the general public.

From Hersheypark – this summer, go ALL IN on epic thrills! Their 15 coasters make up the largest collection in the Northeast! Plus, get ready for the all-new Twizzlers Twisted Gravity, the World's Tallest Screamin’ Swing!