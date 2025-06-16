Secret Podcast Contest: Preston & Steve Return to Hersheypark® Live Broadcast
Preston & Steve Show Podcasters! Here is your chance to attend The Preston & Steve Show's live broadcast from Hersheypark®.
We love our P&S Podcasters so of course we saved tickets just for you. Enter your info below for a chance to win a 4-pack of tickets and free parking for our Preston & Steve Return to Hersheypark live broadcast on Thursday, June 26th. You'll get early admission to watch the show and access to rides and attractions before the general public.
From Hersheypark – this summer, go ALL IN on epic thrills! Their 15 coasters make up the largest collection in the Northeast! Plus, get ready for the all-new Twizzlers Twisted Gravity, the World's Tallest Screamin’ Swing!
If you don't win, you can purchase tickets for that day and save more than 40%. Visit www.hersheypark.com/WMMR for the special ticket price. Ticket purchasers will be able to get in starting at 9am.