Steve Swims With Otters at Coastal Wilds in Delaware

Imagine standing in a pool surrounded by playful otters, their soft fur brushing against your skin as they zip around with boundless energy. This is not a scene from a nature documentary but an experience you can have at Coastal Wilds. Recently, Steve and his wife Claire had the chance to live out this dream, an adventure that exceeded all expectations.

The Otter Encounter

Coastal Wilds located in Frankford, Delaware, is a unique experience that allows you to interact closely with Asian small-clawed otters. Despite the name, you're not exactly swimming but standing in an above-ground pool, sharing the space with these adorable creatures. The otters are not shy. They were fixated with Clare’s glasses and swam under Steve’s swim shirt.

The experience lasts about 45 minutes. Their small claws are hardly noticeable, making the interaction feel safe and enjoyable. Steve described the otters as affectionate and playful, much like little kids, interacting with anything that catches their eye!

More Than Just Otters

Coastal Wilds is not just about otters. The facility also houses kangaroos, capybaras, camels, and sloths, among others. Each animal offers its own unique interaction, whether it's feeding a sloth or petting a kangaroo. The knowledgeable staff ensure that all animals are well cared for and that visitors have a memorable experience.

Steve was particularly impressed by the capybaras, the world's largest rodents. Describing their fur as "porcupine-ish," he noted how these creatures move confidently, even in crocodile-infested waters. The kangaroos, on the other hand, boast incredibly soft fur, akin to a chinchilla.

A Well-Kept Secret

Coastal Wilds is about 15 minutes from Bethany Beach, DE and Ocean City, MD. They offer various packages to suit different interests. Whether you're an animal enthusiast or just looking for a unique outing, Coastal Wilds provides an experience that's both educational and entertaining.

Steve and Claire's adventure at Coastal Wilds is a testament to the joy that unique experiences can bring. Whether you're a lifelong fan of otters or new to the world of exotic animals, this Delaware gem offers a chance to create unforgettable memories. So, why not add a swim with otters to your bucket list? It's an experience that promises to be as enriching as it is entertaining.

