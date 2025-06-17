Crash Bang Boom: 20 Years of Making Noise & Breaking Boundaries

Hear ye, hear ye! My favorite punk rock one-stop shop, CRASH BANG BOOM, is celebrating twenty years in business! You know the one. Superhuman ants on the wall outside, zebra print, massive collection of rock and roll tees on the inside. If you’ve ever wandered down South Street in Philly, you’ve likely caught a flash of leather, studs, and color-soaked window displays and gigantic ANTS radiating from Crash Bang Boom, the neighborhood’s beloved haven for punks, goths, metalheads, and alt-style seekers. (Ask me, I know!!!)

For over two decades, Crash Bang Boom has stood as more than just a retail shop—it’s a cultural landmark. Originally a part of the iconic Zipperhead store (a South Street staple made famous by The Dead Milkmen’s “Punk Rock Girl”), Crash Bang Boom rose from the ashes when Zipperhead closed, keeping the spirit of alternative fashion alive in Philly.

From the moment you walk in, you’re hit with the scent of leather and the soundtrack of rebellion, The Misfits and Bauhaus often pouring through the speakers. The walls are lined with combat boots, spiked collars, vintage-style band tees, and every accessory imaginable for those who live outside the mainstream. It’s the kind of place where you can find your next show outfit, Halloween costume, or simply a piece of self-expression that you won’t find at the mall.

But what really sets Crash Bang Boom apart is the community vibe. Owners Stefanie Jolles and Rob Windfelder aren’t just employees, they’re fans, artists, musicians, and scene veterans. “We are so incredibly grateful for all the years of love and support," says Stefanie Jolles.

Of course, they’ve been a part of a bigger scene for so long, they’re actually celebrating two decades, which coincides with CRASH BANG BOOM'S 20TH ANNIVERSARY BLOCK PARTY on South Street, June 21st! (It also happens to be the Summer Solstice celebration, so there’s going to be live music, DJs, games, special guests and so much more at this free family-friendly event.

Jolles exclaims, “You know we're always full of surprises, so who knows who may show up!"

Let’s show some major love to CBB, South Street, and all of the funky, friendly folks that keep it happening. And remember, gang: Even if you can’t make the 06/21 event, next time you’re on South Street, step inside. Let the music hit you, try on a little rebellion, and remember: Punk’s not dead — it shops here!