The Preston & Steve Show Livestream Tuesday, June 17, 2025 Rundown

Entertainment Report (00:01:24) - Former President Joe Biden spotted at Philadelphia restaurant as television series "Reacher" films outside. Actor, Eric Dane, is opening up about living with ALS. Kaia Gerber and Lewis Pullman share a passionate kiss in public. Joey Chestnut announced that he will be back in the famous hot dog eating competition. Jimmy Swagart is in critical condition. Top Gun 3 may be coming soon. The Naked Gun trailer is out. They play the clips.

Streaming Service Nightmares (00:31:18) - Marisa shares a story about how her mother has been paying for her own Amazon account for 2 years, while Marisa thought they were sharing one the entire time. This launches everyone into a discussion on how a lot of people pay for streaming services without even realizing it and how everyone should be paying close attention to their credit card bills.

Bizarre File (01:16:25) - United Airlines Passengers Board Chicago Flight, Every Screen Reads ‘BITEME1’. Woman is accused of running over people due to an argument at a baby shower. New parents name their child Chernobyl Hope. Casey recounts a nuclear accident before Chernobyl which left former president Jimmy Carter urinating radiation for months. Social media man duct-tapes wads of cash around New Jersey and teases the location to his followers, letting them find it.

Survey Says (01:38:32) - Survey 1: What are small things that really annoy you? Survey 2: How important is it to you that you visit most US states? Survey 3: How often do you leave comments on the internet?

Cheri Oteri in Studio (02:20:41) - We’ve been waiting decades for Cheri Oteri to join us in our studio, and the day finally arrived! Cheri promotes season 3 of “And Just Like That...”, highlights her career on SNL and shares her own brand of “Cher”-cuterie boards that will be released soon.

Bizarre File (03:17:40) - Man is dead after snowmobile crash into a tree in New Hampshire. Texas high school teacher wrote a personalize letters to over 400 students with a $1 bill enclosed in each. Man who protested ICE raids was shot by police and one of his testicles shattered. Man switched bathroom signs which caused female entered men’s bath.

Hollywood Trash & Music News (03:36:18) - Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fischer posted nearly identical statements about divorce. Grant Ellis confirmed split with partner on social media. Chase Crawford looked back on career after Gossip Girl. Mandolin that was taken from Heart has been found. B-52's and DEVO are going on tour together. James McCartney, Sean Ono, Zak Starkey collab on new song. Vile bred show in Media. Delco Summer Social June 21st Mill at Rockdale.