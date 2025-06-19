6 Best Patriotic Rock Anthems, From Pride to Protest

America: She's beautiful, complicated, and has oftentimes been the subject of some of the most popular songs in rock history. Some of these songs champion the wonder of the country, while others point out the country's challenges and errors. Just like America, the six songs below are beautiful and complicated. They are also some of the best patriotic rock anthems of all time.

Bruce Springsteen - "Born in the U.S.A."

In the decades since its release in 1984, Bruce Springsteen's classic song "Born in the U.S.A." continues to be thought of by some to be a "rah-rah" American anthem. In reality, the song is about the challenges many Vietnam veterans faced upon their return from the war and the lack of support they received in the aftermath of their service. Plenty of politicians have confused the song to be a nationalist rallying cry. Among them have been President Ronald Reagan and President Donald Trump. Perhaps, one day, these politicians will read the lyrics.

John Mellencamp - "R.O.C.K. in the U.S.A."

One of America's greatest exports and points of pride is its music. John Mellencamp recognized that and name-checks some of his biggest influences from the 1960s in "R.O.C.K. in the U.S.A." Those name-checked artists include Frankie Lyman, Bobby Fuller, Mitch Ryder, Jackie Wilson, The Shangri-Las, Young Rascals, Martha Reeves, and James Brown.



The video for "R.O.C.K. in the U.S.A." begins with Mellencamp in a sit-down interview. He says, "The great thing about the '60s was the different types of music you'd hear on one radio station. FM radio wasn't available to people at the time. And so, as a kid, I would listen to one station, and I would hear folk, rock, pop, soul, folk rock, all different types of stuff. It was a great education growing up. I loved that music from the '60s."

Neil Young - "Rockin' In The Free World"

Similar to "Born in the U.S.A.," Neil Young's "Rockin' In The Free World" is another song that continues to be misinterpreted. (Again, when are some folks going to read the lyrics?) Released in 1989, the song took aim, with plenty of sarcasm, at a variety of issues: Post-Cold War America, the pending Gulf War, the early promises of a "kinder, gentler nation" from then-President George H. W. Bush, homelessness, drug addiction, child poverty, and climate change.

Simon & Garfunkel - "America"

Can a ballad be considered one of the best patriotic rock anthems of all time? Absolutely! Written by Paul Simon, "America" tells the story of a young couple traveling across the country "to look for America." Its longing and optimism about being in search of the "American Dream" and its promises still resonate decades later, whether you were born in the United States or came to the country in search of a better life.

Creedence Clearwater Revival - "Fortunate Son"

Seriously, what is it about the misinterpretation of protest songs? Another example of this comes via Creedence Clearwater Revival's "Fortunate Son." John Fogerty, who was drafted in 1966 and served in the Army Reserve until 1968, wrote the song about how many privileged and wealthy people managed to avoid the draft.



The song was used during a 2020 rally for President Donald Trump, who received five draft deferments: Four from being a student enrolled in college and a fifth following graduating from college in the spring of 1968 after being diagnosed with bone spurs in his heels. Fogerty ended up issuing a cease and desist order to the Trump campaign. In a statement, Fogerty said, in part, "I wrote this song because, as a veteran, I was disgusted that some people were allowed to be excluded from serving our country because they had access to political and financial privilege. I also wrote about wealthy people not paying their fair share of taxes."

Rick Derringer - "Real American"