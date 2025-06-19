ContestsMMR Rock Shop
John McKeever Explains How 2.4seconds + Netflix Changed Him Forever

The Preston & Steve Show
Director John McKeever talks all things Tires Season 2. Find out what it was like to work with Thomas Hayden Church, what went into writing the brand new season, and which 'Beautiful' 'Gladiator' McKeever always gets compared to. Check out Tires Season 2, streaming on Netflix now.

The Preston & Steve Show has been a cornerstone of the Philly morning radio scene since 1998. Hosts Preston Elliot and Steve Morrison are joined by Casey Boy Foster, Kathy Romano, Nick McIlwain & Marisa Magnatta. Read on for all things rock, Philly, and everything in between.
