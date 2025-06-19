Revved Up with Ricky Stenhouse Jr

ContestsMMR Rock Shop
Brent Porche of WMMR with NASCAR driver Ricky Stenhouse Jr at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia

Brent Porche, MMR's resident motorhead here with a really cool chat I recently had with NASCAR Cup Series driver and Daytona 500 Champion Ricky Stenhouse Jr. at, of all places, Pierre's Good Citizens Bank Park, aka Citizens Bank Park in South Philadelphia.

Stenhouse Jr. was in town to promote the upcoming NASCAR races that are set to bring heart pounding action and excitement to Pocono Raceway June 20th through the 22nd, and to Dover Motor Speedway July 18th through the 20th.

Before hitting the ballpark in South Philly, Stenhouse Jr. and his team ran up the steps of the iconic Philadelphia Museum of Art for a little “Rocky” reenactment. It's practically obligatory when you're in our city (Can we call him Rocky Stenhouse Jr. now?)

In this interview, we talked about everything from his upbringing and early days in racing, to his first and most significant wrecks (big yikes!). Stenhouse Jr. is a highly decorated driver: he's been named NASCAR's Rookie of the Year multiple times when he was still establishing himself as a driver, and he has since gone on to win the Daytona 500 in 2023. Despite all of that, he has a bucket list of racing moments that he still wants to achieve.

This Mississippi kid enjoys some rock n' roll, too - find out who some of his favorite bands are! Tell us which bands make you push the pedal to the metal over on Instagram.

Catch Ricky Stenhouse Jr. in the #47 Hyack Motorsports Chevrolet at Pocono Raceway on Sunday June 20th, racing in the Great American Getaway 400 Presented by VISITPA.com. Then, on July 20th, he will be racing in the Autotrader Echo Park Automotive 400 on the Monster Mile at Dover Motor Speedway.

Listen to our conversation below on the MMaRchives Podcast, and get your tickets at Pocono Raceway's website and Dover Motor Speedway's website.

MMaRchives Podcast: Ricky Stenhouse Jr. with Brent Porche

Catch Brent Porche on-air and online weekdays between 3PM – 7PM on WMMR. Brent loves to celebrate important musical anniversaries and milestones on my show, especially on Double Shot Tuesdays! He is honored to continue to the legacy of ‘MMR’s Local Shots Artist of the Month feature every Wednesday on-air at 6:30pm and via the Local Shots Headquarters page online, anytime at WMMR.com.
