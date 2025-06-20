Steve-O & Moon Pie ‘Crash and Burn’ in Philly This Weekend
Today, Steve-O visited the studio in person to present his Crash and Burn tour. He shared stories about his love for RV living, including sleeping in the parking lot and…
He shared stories about his love for RV living, including sleeping in the parking lot and podcasting from his RV. Reflecting on his wild stunts—like getting anesthesia while biking and planning a boob job for a bit—he explains how his shows blend extreme acts with stand-up and activism. Throughout the conversation, he emphasizes his obsession with attention over thrills, highlights his animal sanctuary, and even his regret over past attention-seeking activism. The Crash & Burn Tour will be at Helium tonight through the weekend. Get tickets at HeliumComedy.com.
