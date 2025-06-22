Octane In Studio: Local Shots Podcast

Philadelphia boys Octane delivered a powerful comeback set on the main stage of MMRBQ on Saturday May 10th, just across the river at Freedom Mortgage Pavilion in Camden, NJ. A couple of days before that, the band visited the Pierre Robert Studios to hang with Brent Porche and talk about the upcoming festival.

Performing live at the MMRBQ was a dream come true for Brian Bortnick (lead vocals), Brian Quinn (guitar), Greg Tripp (guitar), Joe Berndt aka Joey Bass (bass), and Bobby Pirylis Jr. (drums). On air with Brent, they each spoke about what this means to them, how this opportunity came to pass, and how Philly has supported them through the years.

Fast forward to that Saturday at the 'RBQ: it was stellar to hear all of the fan favorites, "I For One," "Gasoline," "Enemy," and more in their set list! Some of these songs are close to a quarter century old now, but they still hold strong and the longtime Octane fans were going nuts in the pit of the Pavilion. We were also treated to a live version of their brand new song "Ashes" which you heard first on WMMR.

The MMRBQ lineup also included Three Days Grace, Mammoth, Dorothy, Dead Poet Society, Return to Dust and Fat Mezz. Alice In Chains was set to headline the day, but due to a medical emergency, they had to bow out and our friends in Bush swooped in at the last second for an absolutely electric set. In this chat with Brent, the fellas in Octane revealed which bands they were most excited to share the stage with.

They also gave us an update on the progress of new music, some of which we heard throughout the month of May on Brent's show, when Octane was featured as the Local Shots Artist of the Month.

Listen to the conversation on the Local Shots Podcast below, and subscribe to the feed and hear more Philly based bands over at Local Shots HQ.

Octane In Studio with Brent Porche on 93.3 WMMR