Bush released its tenth album, I Beat Loneliness, on July 18. The next day, the band started a massive North American tour with Shinedown, blasting off from Boston.

Lead singer Gavin Rossdale shaped the new tracks, including "60 Ways to Forget People." According to Dailyfly, in a press release, Rossdale wrote, "This record speaks to the struggles we all face. '60 Ways to Forget People' is about sacrifice and the commitment it takes to grow — in everything and at all times.” It explores the challenges of moving on.

The band struck a deal with the Weconnect app, putting mental health support at fans' fingertips. Each album has crisis hotlines within the art inside to support people with mental and behavioral health issues.

The shows thunder through summer until September 5 at Omaha's Shadow Ridge Music Festival. Stops include packed houses at Madison Square Garden, the T-Mobile Center, and PHX Arena. The band storms through 20 cities, including New York, Detroit, and Seattle. They'll shake walls in many venues built for more than 15,000 fans, and Shinedown will play with them at most stops. On August 2, Bush and Shinedown will perform in Phoenix at PHX Arena.

Onstage, Rossdale leads with voice and guitar, backed by Chris Traynor's guitar riffs, Corey Britz's bass lines, and Nik Hughes' pounding drums. Producer Erik Ron, known for his work with Panic! at the Disco, put his stamp on the sound.